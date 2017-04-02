The 23-year-old from Vantaa, Finland, spent the majority of his rookie season battling ups and downs with Orlando in the ECHL, but recently was called up to the American Hockey League. Just a step away from the NHL, he's flourished, posting a .950 save percentage and 1.47 goals-against average in four games with the Toronto Marlies.

Meanwhile back in Duluth, the Bulldogs are doing quite well themselves, specifically in goal. Despite Kaskisuo's early departure and the void his signing left, UMD is in the 2017 NCAA Frozen Four, set to play Harvard at 5 p.m. Thursday at United Center in Chicago.

Kaskisuo's replacement, freshman goaltender Hunter Miska, is a big reason for the Bulldogs' success. Miska, a finalist for national goaltender of the year, comes to the Windy City with a .919 save percentage and 2.21 GAA in 37 starts.

Miska needs one more shutout to break UMD's single-season record of five, which he currently shares with Kaskisuo, Alex Stalock and Brant Nicklin.

"I still think it was the right decision that I left for my career, and it looks like it worked out for them pretty well, too," Kaskisuo said Friday, a day before making 30 saves in a 3-2 shootout win for the Marlies in Syracuse. "It's been great to see (the Bulldogs have) done so well. We had a big senior class that left so you didn't really know how they were going to step up. What I can tell is the current senior class has really taken the leadership and really stepped up. I feel like everyone has filled up the boots from whoever left and even taken the team a little further, made it stronger. That's been great to see."

The Bulldogs graduated their top two 2015-16 scorers — Tony Cameranesi and Austin Farley — plus their No. 1 defenseman and captain in Andy Welinski. Still, the biggest question mark entering this season was how the team would replace Kaskisuo, who posted a .923 save percentage and 1.92 GAA while starting 39 of 40 games in his final season.

The team also graduated backup goalie Matt McNeely, leaving coach Scott Sandelin with three goaltenders who had yet to play a single regular season minute in the NCAA.

Sandelin said he wasn't worried about the hole in goal considering the experience in junior hockey all three possessed and the success they achieved at that level. Sandelin was especially confident in Miska, who played two seasons for the U.S. National Team Development Program before playing three seasons in juniors.

"The media went in with a lot of question marks but we recruit players for a certain reason," Sandelin said. "Miska was certainly our top recruit. He's very athletic, he won a lot of games, won some championships in junior hockey. He's been in some big games and found ways to win those games. He's had his heartbreak, too. (Miska's team) lost in the (USHL) Clark Cup final last year prior to him coming here. Those are all good learning experiences."

Miska could have joined the Bulldogs in 2015-16, but he insisted on playing one more year of juniors. Miska said he wanted to mature and gain as much goaltending experience as he could before suiting up for the Bulldogs.

After all, Miska didn't start playing goalie until he was a 14-year-old freshman at North Branch High School. He previously played forward because his mother thought he was better suited at that position.

Miska's only experience stopping pucks prior to high school came during the summer in his backyard. He'd wear a set of pads his father had and take shots from his brother and sister.

"I always wanted to play when I was younger. My mom never let me play," Miska said. "High school my freshman year, I decided to play goalie and stuck to my guns, told my mom I was playing."

Miska was confident he would start when he arrived in Duluth, even after getting pulled and benched the second week of the season at Massachusetts-Lowell.

Miska regained the No. 1 spot once NCHC play began in late October, and has started every game since.

"I thought that was a nice wake-up call when I got pulled from the Lowell game and sat on the bench a little bit," Miska said. "It just made me realize how much I hate being on the bench."

Miska's demeanor is what Sandelin loves most. Yes, Miska is athletic — the coach compared him to Stalock, now of the Minnesota Wild — but Miska's down-to-earth attitude and ability to bounce back from a bad goal or bad game has been what's kept the Stacy, Minn., native at the top of the depth chart.

It's why no one is asking, what if Kaskisuo had stayed in Duluth?

"He's exceeded what I thought he could do, but we need him to do it for two more games," Sandelin said. "I think he's ready for that challenge."

NCAA FROZEN FOUR

At United Center, Chicago

Thursday's Semifinals

Minnesota Duluth (27-6-7) vs. Harvard (28-5-2), 5 p.m. (ESPN2)

Denver (31-7-4) vs. Notre Dame (23-11-5), 8:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Saturday's Championship

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m. (ESPN)