With his 13th Opening Day start in a Twins uniform, Mauer will join Harmon Killebrew, the beloved hall of famer who died in 2011, atop the Minnesota franchise list.

"I'm honored to be able to do that," Mauer said. "It's a big day. The excitement, the nerves, the emotion. It's a new start. It's a clean slate, and it doesn't matter what you did last year, good or bad. So it's exciting to see what this year will bring."

Health would be the first wish, especially coming off a frustrating finish to a 103-loss season in 2016. Hobbled by a strained right quadriceps over the final seven weeks, it was a daily challenge just for Mauer to make it onto the field, something that happened in just 20 starts (94 plate appearances) over the final 43 games.

Set to turn 34 on April 19, Mauer is fresh off a Grapefruit League showing in which he reached base nearly half the time, stung a number of balls with authority and avoided any sort of physical setback.

Whether he will be able to maintain those good vibes all the way through his 14th big-league season remains to be seen. First, however, there is the matter of taking his place alongside Killebrew and leaving Rod Carew and Kent Hrbek in a tie for second.

"That's impressive," said Twins second baseman Brian Dozier. "You don't play that long and put up MVP-caliber numbers for a long time, but Joe finds a way to still be productive."

With another full season, Mauer should move into the Twins' top four in games played, passing Tony Oliva and Carew; as well as their top three in hits, runs and at-bats. With 50 more doubles he will pass Kirby Puckett atop the Twins' list and his 17th walk will leave him trailing only Killebrew.

Sixteen years after the Twins drafted him first overall out of Cretin-Derham Hall High School, Mauer's place in franchise history seems secure.

"It continues to escalate," Twins manager Paul Molitor said. "You accumulate tenure, and those discussions start to happen more frequently. The fact he's been in there for that many Opening Days, that's been good. He's been a staple piece for us for a long time. Hopefully he's got a few more in him."

CONTRACT IN CONTEXT

This much we know: Mauer remains under contract for two more seasons at a combined $46 million.

Having made it through a career-altering concussion in August 2013 and navigated a successful position change over the past three seasons, Mauer seems to have settled into an annual pattern of solid-but-unspectacular production, especially for a power-heavy position like first base.

Despite averaging 587 plate appearances over the past three years, his counting statistics (25 total homers) remain modest as do his rate measures. A .267 hitter since the concussion, Mauer also has seen his on-base percentage drop to .353 while his slugging percentage has settled in at .380.

Adjusted for ballpark, his combined OBP/slugging mark is just 3 percent above American League average, and just 5.8 of his 50.0 career wins above replacement (WAR) have been accumulated in that span, according to Baseball-Reference.com.

Over the previous nine years (2005-13), while winning three American League batting titles and making all six of his all-star appearances, Mauer averaged 4.8 WAR per season. A 5-WAR season is considered all-star quality, while a 2-WAR season is merely worthy of starting status.

This, not surprisingly, often leaves Mauer at the center of a spirited debate over his worth to the Twins' franchise at this point in his career and in Year 7 of the eight-year, $184 million contract he signed in the wake of a 28-homer, MVP season in 2009.

"Obviously I have a ton of respect for what Joe Mauer has accomplished in his career," Twins general manager Thad Levine said this winter in one of his many public forums with Twins fans. "I think the challenge for us as fans, when you're evaluating a player, is to try as best as we can to separate him from his contract."

Full context is essential, Levine explained.

"The reality is it's tough to quantify what his salary is reflective of in terms of a contribution on the field," Levine said. "The reality is what he's accomplished in his career has put him in a position to earn the money he's made right now. There certainly were seasons here in the context where he was grossly underpaid. ...

"I think if we look back at his career, when it's all said and done, I think we'll all feel very comfortable with how much he earned in his career, relative to what he contributed to this franchise, both as a player and what I'm quite certain he'll do once he's done playing."

Blasted regularly on social media and local airwaves for what he no longer is and perhaps never was, Mauer still offers a unique skill-set and a left-handed swing that remains a thing of beauty.

"From a baseball perspective, he's not the MVP candidate that he once was," Levine said. "He's not the everyday catcher that he once was, which created an amazing competitive advantage for this franchise, but what I see him being right now is still a competitive advantage, insomuch as his approach to hitting.

"His patience at the plate is somewhat of a lost art right now. In this era where everyone is striking out 150-plus times in the name of trying to get 30 home runs, Joe Mauer still gets on base."

Perhaps the key is to value what Mauer can still bring to the table for as long as he's still in a Twins uniform.

"As a fan base we certainly never talked about his contract when he was a rookie performing at extremely high levels," Levine said. "No one commented, like, 'Whoa, this guy's making the major league minimum.' Perhaps we shouldn't be as focused on it now either at the other bookend of his career. ...

"I still see him as a productive player, and I try to do that somewhat blind and agnostic to how much we're paying him because I think that's when you start muddying the waters a little bit. I'm expecting him to be a productive player. We have him for two more years. We're excited about that."

TWO-SIDED MONSTER

The question then becomes, how excited is Mauer—really—to still be playing baseball at this phase of his career and life?

"Oh, man, we talk about it all the time," Dozier said. "Joe's Joe. He loves the game. He's obviously a leader in this clubhouse. He's been around. He's an icon in Minnesota. People are always (quick) to forget what all he's accomplished in his career."

But does Mauer, seemingly without the catching-related carrot of Cooperstown, still love the game enough to keep going beyond his current deal?

"I don't want to speak for him in that regard as far as how long he wants to play, but he enjoys playing," Dozier said. "When you fall out of love with the game and don't enjoy it, that's the time you hang it up, and he ain't doing that anytime soon."

Dozier, unlike a critical fan base, sees the amount of effort Mauer puts in each day, behind the scenes, to keep his body limber enough to play through nagging injuries and the other accrued dings of an endless big-league summer.

"You can't forget that for 10 years he was a catcher and that probably took a lot of toll on him," Dozier said. "but at the same time he's a veteran. He knows how to get his body where it needs to be before every day. Sometimes it might take longer. It's a lot longer than some of these other young cats in here, but that's all about being a veteran and knowing what you've got to do to perform that day, and he's the best at that there is."

Molitor offered a thin smile upon hearing the question about Mauer's enjoyment of playing.

"Joe hasn't changed much," Molitor said. "I think when he's played well people have admired his calmness and when he's had a little more of challenging times they wonder where the passion is. It's just one of those two-sided monsters, but I see the same guy."

Five seasons of 90-plus losses in the past six years, including a 2016 season that marked the franchise's highest loss total since the 1949 Washington Senators went 50-104, have proved as trying as one might expect.

"I talked to him this spring about the idea of how we're going to get back on track and trying to win," Molitor said. "In Joe's quiet way, you can see there's a part of him that really gets stirred by that. ... I think for anybody that's been around for awhile there's a little bit of an incentive there, and it gets the adrenaline going, maybe at a little higher level."

Asked in January if he'd ever been asked to waive his full no-trade clause, Mauer said he hadn't, adding he was still glad to have that piece of leverage.

"Yeah, absolutely," he said. "It's part of the business. That's the business side of it."

With no indication of even preliminary talks regarding a contract extension, which undoubtedly would come at a deeply discounted rate, Mauer demurred when asked if he knew if he wanted to play into 2019, when he would turn 36.

"I don't know," he said. "I always look to the next season and try not to get too far ahead of that. I still have two years to go. I enjoy playing the game. I enjoy playing here in Minnesota. I'm always excited to put the uniform on. I think that's a little early (to speculate) but these days it's probably not early in anything."

He smiled and gave the familiar Mauer nod that punctuates most of his answers.

"I'm excited for this year," he said, "and we'll go from there."