Minnesota United claims first MLS win

It's the first victory in the five-game history of the Minnesota United FC franchise, which entered MLS as an expansion team this season.

Ramirez's first goal, in the 52nd minute and assisted by Kevin Molino, propelled Minnesota United FC to a 2-1 lead. His second, in the 62nd minute, gave the Loons a crucial insurance goal.

Real Salt Lake remains winless. RSL fired manager Jeff Cassar on March 20 and hired his replacement, Mike Petke, earlier this week. Petke takes charge of Real Salt Lake after Saturday's game.

RSL got on the scoreboard first with Luke Mulholland's goal in the fourth minute. It was just the second goal all season for his side and — because Minnesota United FC leads the league in goals allowed this season (now surrendering 20) — it seemed like the floodgates would open for Real Salt Lake.

Instead, Molino tied the score with a goal in the 16th minute and Ramirez's two goals in the early part of the second half stunned the visitors.

Minnesota United FC added a fourth goal when Johan Venegas booted home another assist from Molino in the 68th minute.

By then the raucous home crowd of 17,728 was in full celebration mode in anticipation of the Loons' first-ever win, so much so that not even a goal by Real Salt Lake's Yura Movsisyan in the 87th minute could diminish the party.