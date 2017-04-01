Wild's Staal nominated for perseverance award

So when the 32-year-old Staal signed with the Wild last offseason, he might as well, at least to the critics, have been a horse being taken out to pasture so his career could die peacefully.

Staal has proved the critics wrong time and time again this season. He leads the Wild with 27 goals, has chipped in with 33 assists, and his 60 points trail only creative winger Mikael Granlund for the team lead.

That type of production is why the Twin Cities chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers Association has nominated Staal for the Bill Masterton Trophy, which goes to an NHL player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to the sport.

Staal couldn't care less about the recognition, though. He is more focused on a postseason run after getting his career back on track.

"I wanted to bounce back with how things went last season," Staal said.

That featured being traded from the Carolina Hurricanes, a team with which he had spent his entire 12-year career, to the New York Rangers, a team that never maximized his abilities.

"I was fortunate to end up where I have," Staal said. "This is a great organization, and a great place for my family, and I'm excited for hopefully bigger things the rest of this season."

Staal said the Wild's acceptance of him helped in his transition.

"I've felt really comfortable from Day One," he said. "These guys accepted me and were excited to have me. That was the biggest thing. Just having guys that have been in the league with the experiences they've had and then being pumped for me to join was a good feeling for me. I was equally as excited to come alongside. It was a good feeling."

Staal's revitalizing of his career raises questions about how he spent his offseason. He insists there were no drastic changes, as he spent a majority of time in his hometown of Thunder Bay, Ont.

"I skated a bit more than I have in years past," he said. "My brothers and I would go out early, find a rink, sneak in the back door, and the (worker) would let us skate as much as we wanted to. We would text him and and go over there. We did that a lot more often than we have in years past. I think that was good for me just to be on the ice consistently and kind of keep that good feeling instead of waiting for it to come."

That has led to stellar on-ice production. That said, coach Bruce Boudreau has been equally as impressed with the off-ice impact.

"I think he's been fabulous," Boudreau said. "I can see so much of why he was the captain (in Carolina). ... Just being around him. He's so professional off the ice, and on the ice ... he works hard every time he's out there."

Those feelings stretch across the team.

"He's been great for us," Charlie Coyle said. "You know, point-wise he's been great, which is nice and all that. He has come up with some big plays. In the locker room, though, and not a lot of people see that side, he's been a great leader. He brings that experience that he has. He's won a (Stanley Cup). He's been there. He knows what it takes. So when he talks, everyone really listens and take it to heart."

Staal hopes those things lead to a long postseason run. Yes, that includes hopes of hoisting the Stanley Cup for the second time.

"There have been signs of good things the last couple of games for us to be able to do that," he said. "Now it's about building our game for the playoffs. We know we're there. We know we're going to be a tough opponent when we get to the playoffs. You want to build your game to feel comfortable and confident once that begins."

Blackhawks clinch No. 1 seed

Thanks to the Wild's 2-0 loss to the Nashville Predators on Saturday, the rival Chicago Blackhawks clinched the Central Division and the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.

That means any potential trip to the Stanley Cup for the Wild has to go through the Windy City more times than it doesn't.

Injury updates

The good news is Zach Parise returned to the lineup against the Predators after missing last game with an upper-body injury. The bad news is Jason Zucker missed the game with a lower-body injury.

"He was sore today," Boudreau said. "Our thought was, yeah, we could play him and he probably would've sucked it up and played. I just didn't see the point at this stage where he could do something more damaging. ... I don't even know if he's going to be ready to play tomorrow. I didn't see the point in it when we have extra players."

