Wild shutout by Rinne, Nashville

Pekka Rinne earned his third shutout of the season by stopping 31 shots while Filip Forsberg and Kevin Fiala scored for Nashville. P.K. Subban added an empty-net goal.

The Predators' victory moved Nashville into a tie in points for third place in the Central Division with St. Louis. The Blues, who have a game in hand on the Predators, will host Nashville on Sunday. The team that finishes in third place will avoid a potential showdown with the red-hot Chicago Blackhawks in the first round.

The Predators also moved within one point of clinching a playoff berth, which would be their 10th in the last 13 seasons.

Minnesota had snapped a four-game losing streak with a win Thursday over Ottawa, but Saturday's loss dropped the Wild to 2-8-2 in their last 12 contests. Minnesota remains comfortably in second place in the Central.

It took just 10 seconds for the Predators to completely transform a game that had been scoreless over the first 37 minutes.

Nashville finally managed to get a puck behind Minnesota goalie Alex Stalock with 2:39 left in the second period when Forsberg registered his 31st goal of the season. Forsberg stationed himself near the Minnesota net just after a faceoff and tipped Roman Josi's shot from the point past Stalock.

Only 10 seconds later, Fiala barreled down the right wing, carried the puck on net and slid it far side on Stalock to double the advantage.

The mini-outburst snapped a bit of a drought for the Predators, who had scored a combined two goals in their past seven periods.

Stalock had been impenetrable until that point, robbing the Predators on a number of attempts in the second period. He turned away Calle Jarnkrok's point-blank attempt with 13:19 left in the second period, robbed Fiala from short range with 7:37 left in the second and stoned Colton Sissons on a spinning rebound attempt with 2:49 left in the second.

Rinne kept the Wild off the board by stopping 22 shots in the first two periods. Minnesota's Zach Parise tested Rinne from the left wing with a blast that knocked the goalkeeper's mask off, but the Wild couldn't find a way to beat Rinne.