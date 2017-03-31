Bagley basketball players named all-conference

Juniors Dawson Eck and Scott Lundsten were named all-conference on the boys side and junior Zach Lykins was selected honorable mention.

Thief River Falls senior Brady Hoffard was named Northwest Conference Most Valuable Player for the boys and Roseau’s Ken Hayden was awarded Coach of the Year.

Bagley senior Kaci Schultz-Reese made the girls all-conference team while junior Rylee Aufforth and sophomore Alex Syverson were named honorable mention.

Roseau’s Kiley Borowicz was named Northwest Conference Girls Player of the Year.