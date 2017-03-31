Search
    Woods announces he will not play in The Masters

    By Sports Xchange Today at 9:13 p.m.
    Tiger Woods hits his tee shot on the 11th hole during the first round of the 2015 PGA Championship golf tournament at Whistling Straits. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

    Tiger Woods announced on his official website Friday that he will not play in The Masters next week.

    The four-time winner of the tournament at Augusta National has been plagued by back issues and will miss this year's first major championship for the third time in four years.

    "Unfortunately, I won't be competing in this year's Masters," Woods wrote on his website. "I did about everything I could to play, but my back rehabilitation didn't allow me the time to get tournament ready. I'm especially upset because it's a special anniversary for me that's filled with a lot of great memories. I can't believe it's been 20 years since I won my first green jacket."

    Woods, who won the first of his 14 majors 20 years ago at Augusta National by a record 12 shots, has been sidelined since withdrawing from the Omega Dubai Desert Classic on Feb. 3.

    "I have no timetable for my return, but I will continue my diligent effort to recover, and want to get back out there as soon as possible," the 41-year-old Woods wrote.

    "I'd like to pass along my regrets to Billy Payne, the Augusta National membership, staff, volunteers and patrons, that I won't be there. I will be at the Champions Dinner and I look forward to seeing a lot of old friends."

