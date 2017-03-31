Vikings sign veteran QB to back up Bradford

The Vikings are bringing Keenum in to serve as the backup to Sam Bradford this season.

The health of former starter Teddy Bridgewater remains in question after the vicious broken left leg and torn ACL he suffered in August.

Bridgewater is rehabbing the leg injury and it is uncertain when he will return.

"I honestly have no idea when he'll be back," Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said earlier this week at the NFL's annual league meetings. "I saw Teddy in the training room a week or so ago. He's in great spirits, working hard, doing everything. There's no timetable. I keep getting these questions, but when he's ready, he's ready."

Keenum began last season as the starter for the Los Angeles Rams before eventually being replaced by No. 1 overall pick Jared Goff.

Keenum started nine games and passed for 2,201 yards, nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Overall, he has also started 24 NFL games during a career that included a stint with the Houston Texans.