What Exell, and even his centerman Jared Thomas, lack in size, they make up for in speed, giving the Bulldogs a fourth line that can compete with anyone in NCAA Division I, including next week's Frozen Four at United Center in Chicago.

UMD opens with a semifinal against Harvard at 5 p.m. Thursday. The winner takes on either Denver or Notre Dame for the national championship at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Exell has been an unsung hero on this team, and Thomas is happy to have him alongside on the fourth line creating energy and offensive opportunities.

"It's a little mismatch there," said Thomas, who since mid-February has been linemates with Exell and 6-3, 210-pound junior wing Blake Young. "It's not your traditional fourth line with having a couple guys who can skate. We might be undersized, but in this league, if you can skate, you can play. I think our team would rather have guys like that over big guys who can't skate. It's just a different dynamic."

Thomas, a junior, has been a regular in the Bulldogs' lineup each of his three seasons at UMD. That hasn't been the case for Exell, who only saw the ice six times last season as a freshman.

A year older and a year wiser, Exell's speed, skating ability and consistency were all too good to leave on the bench this year. He's appeared in all 40 games, also playing alongside freshman wing Jade Miller and junior center Sammy Spurrell at times.

"Our speed game is big," Exell said of his current line. "Getting on their D and creating pressure and zone time is something we really like to do. That creates energy for other guys, getting the occasional goal to really spark the team."

Exell only has three goals and three assists this season, but Bulldogs coach Scott Sandelin believes Exell could produce more offense with the shot he possesses. That along with his speed and skating ability could lead to a bigger role in the future, Sandelin said.

"He's learned to be a real effective player where he is at," Sandelin said. "We can put him in some different spots higher up. He's killed penalties for us. He brings a lot of energy. He's got the speed and the skill to make some plays and score."

Exell was a late addition to the Bulldogs in 2015-16. He wasn't offered a roster spot by the Bulldogs until after he helped lead the Minnesota Wilderness to a North American Hockey League Robertson Cup championship in May 2015.

In addition to UMD, Exell received an offer to play for Niagara University where he probably would have been given a bigger role, but he decided to play for the team he grew up supporting.

Exell said he used his time as a freshman to develop a better hockey sense and strengthen his knowledge of the Bulldogs' system.

Exell said he also learned from the veterans what it takes to battle and succeed at the college level.

"It's been exciting for me to be able to know I'm getting better," Exell said. "That's what I'm trying to do every day. Having an impact in the lineup is what I want to do. I don't just want to be in the lineup. I want to make a difference for our team and really help our team out."