UND's Tucker Poolman signs with Winnipeg Jets

"I'm not used to the most attention in the world," Poolman said. "I like to fly under the radar to be honest."

That's what he's done most of his life.

But the guy who had a tough time finding a junior hockey program to take him just six years ago is now a Winnipeg Jet.

Poolman, an East Grand Forks Senior High graduate, signed a one-year deal with the Jets on Thursday night before their game against Anaheim, giving up his final year of college eligibility.

Poolman's contract will be worth up to $1.78 million if he plays in the NHL or $70,000 if he's in the American Hockey League.

Although Poolman was just a junior at the University of North Dakota, nobody expected him to return for his senior season. Poolman is on track to graduate with an economics degree in the spring and turned down offers to sign in each of the last two summers.

The 6-foot-4, 217-pound defenseman had a big junior season, scoring seven goals and tallying 30 points in 38 games for UND. He was named first-team all-National Collegiate Hockey Conference and won the league's defensive defenseman of the year award.

He was unable to play in UND's season-ending double overtime loss against Boston University though because of a shoulder injury.

"It was tough for me to miss that game," Poolman said. "It's a program I care a lot about. I wish I could have been out there. We played hard, it just didn't work out in the end."

Poolman will have surgery on one of his shoulders today in Grand Forks. He needs to have surgery on his other shoulder at a later date, too.

His recovery time is expected to be four-to-six months, but Poolman hopes to be ready by the start of next season.

Poolman said playing last season with his younger brother, Colton, for the first time in their lives was a memory he will take with him.

"It was awesome playing with my brother," he said. "It's something you'll never forget."

Although Poolman could have become a free agent, he decided to stick with the Jets, who drafted him in the fifth round in 2013.

"I wanted to be part of the Jets," he said. "With the people they have in place in the organization, it's something I want to be part of and something I'm excited to be part of."

Poolman is the third player to turn pro from this year's UND team, joining first-round draft picks Brock Boeser (Vancouver Canucks) and Tyson Jost (Colorado Avalanche). Boeser has already made his NHL debut with Vancouver. Jost is expected to make his debut Friday.

UND has lost eight players early to NHL deals in the last 12 months.