Rubio scores career-high 33 to lead Timberwolves past Lakers

Andrew Wiggins added 27 points for Minnesota, which won for the seventh time in its past 10 home games. Gorgui Dieng finished with 11 points, a season-high 15 rebounds and six assists for the Timberwolves (30-44), who exceeded last season's win total.

Jordan Clarkson led the Lakers with 18 points, and Julius Randle added 12 points and 13 rebounds. D'Angelo Russell was held to 14 points on 4-of-14 shooting as the Lakers (21-54) lost for the 17th time in 19 games.

The Wolves were feeling good earlier this month after home wins against the Los Angeles Clippers, Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards. Then they went on a grueling stretch playing six of seven games on the road and lost six games during that span before Rubio's three free throws gave them a 115-114 win at Indiana Tuesday.

Rubio played a big role in the wins against the Clippers, Warriors and Wizards and started the Wolves well Thursday.

The point guard scored 20 by halftime and Towns totaled 21 points as Minnesota held a 67-60 lead.

Minnesota's defense was better in the second half as the Wolves led by as many as 15. Los Angeles hit just 31.6 percent from the field in the third after shooting 54.5 percent in the first half.

Los Angeles was within 82-75 on a 3-pointer by Russell with 4:21 left in the third but Minnesota pushed the lead to 96-82 entering the fourth.

NOTES: Los Angeles C Ivica Zubac left early in the first quarter with a right high ankle sprain and did not return to the game. The team announced preliminary X-rays were negative. ... Lakers rookie F Brandon Ingram missed his missed his third straight game with right patellar tendinitis. ... Timberwolves PG Ricky Rubio hit two technical free throws, extending his NBA-leading streak to 48 straight made technical free throws. Rubio has made 41 straight free throws overall. ... Wolves F Andrew Wiggins surpassed Christian Laettner for seventh on the franchise's all-time scoring list with 4,769 points. ... The Lakers return home but are the road team for a game Saturday against the Clippers. Minnesota hosts Sacramento on Saturday.