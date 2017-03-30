More local vendors added to Target Field fare

The Twins have pioneered the rethinking of stadium food service at Target Field since it opened in 2010 by partnering with local chefs and restaurateurs to bring local flavor to baseball fans. The Minnesota Vikings have followed suit at U.S. Bank Stadium.

New menu items this year include:

4 Bells: shrimp boil with shrimp, corn, potatoes and sausage from local restaurant The Butcher and the Boar. (New vendor, section 114)

Murray's Steakhouse: fresh-shaved smoked beef sandwiches served on a roll toasted with Murray's garlic butter. (Cart, section 116)

Herbivorous Butcher: meat-free sriracha brat and vegan Italian sausage. (New vendor, cart, section 129)

Hot Indian Foods: Adding the option of substituting a seasoned kale salad for the traditional rice base on chicken tikka and vegan aloo gobi. (Section 120)

Andrew Zimmern's Canteen: Mediterranean-style skewer flatbread sandwiches topped with roasted eggplant spread, herbed yogurt sauce, tomato and cucumber. (Section 114)

Andrew Zimmern's Canteen: Crispy bacon sandwich and the Sloppy Ko, a Korean-style barbecue beef with kimchi and boiled egg, served on flatbread.

Cookie Cart: Nonprofit will offer cookie packs during weekend games throughout the season. (Cart, section 101)

Turkey to Go: Shredded Minnesota-grown turkey sandwich topped with Ken Davis barbecue sauce or dry Cajun seasoning is expanding to the State Fair Stand. (Section 133)

Kurd-Marczuk's: New cart that will be serving cheese curds and chopped Kramarczuk's Polish sausage, served together in a bowl and topped with brown gravy. (Cart, section 100)

Señor Smokes: Barrio chicken burrito and fresh guacamole and chips. (Sections 105 and 305)

The Pioneer Press is a Forum News Service media partner.