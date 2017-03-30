Vikings add 3 to roster

None played in the NFL last season.

Sinkfield, of Minnetonka, Minn., was with the Vikings during training camp a year ago and has had short training camp stints with the Green Bay Packers, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins and New York Giants. He was a receiver coming out of Northern Illinois but is switching to cornerback.

Mathews was on the Cleveland Browns' practice squad last season and participated in the Kansas City Chiefs' training camp.

Truesdell spent the past three years in the Arena Football League, where he had 127 receptions, 1,527 yards and 38 touchdowns.

