Twins to break camp without ByungHo Park

Park, signed as a free agent from the Korea Baseball Organization in 2016, was among six re-assigned to minor-league camp. The others were catcher Eddy Rodriguez, infielders Bengie Gonzalez, Matt Hague and Ben Paulsen, and outfielder J.B. Shuck.

The Twins begin the regular season Monday against the Kansas City Royals at Target Field. They have 27 players on the roster, but closer Glen Perkins (shoulder) is set to go on the 60-day disabled list before the opener, and Kennys Vargas (ankle) is likely to be placed on the DL or, if healthy, optioned to Rochester.

That would make outfielder Robbie Grossman the designated hitter. Chris Gimenez will back up catcher Jason Castro, and Jorge Polanco will be the starting shortstop, backed up by Danny Santana and Eduardo Escobar.

The team also announced that Adalberto Mejia will start the season as the No. 5 starter.

The 23-year-old Mejia beat out a crowded field of contenders that included veterans Ryan Vogelsong and Nick Tepesch, Trevor May and Tyler Duffey after posting a 1.88 earned-run average and 14 strikeouts in 14⅓ innings this spring.

Duffey (2-0, 3.86 ERA in five appearances) will start the season in the bullpen, where manager Paul Molitor sees his repertoire being more effective in short stints. Molitor liked the potential he saw in the left-handed Mejia, who held batters to .222 average this spring, as the deciding factor.

"We only got a glimpse of him last year in a spot start before he had reached his innings limit," Molitor said. "I had heard that he was a different pitcher when he was stronger and fresher, which he proved this year. He's got an understanding of how to pitch despite being a relatively young man."

Gimenez, 34, batted .257 with six RBIs in 16 games this spring, but it was his ability to connect with the pitching staff that set him apart from Murphy, who batted .185 with a home run and five RBIs in 15 games.

"Murphy is going to get a chance to play a little more down there and build on what he was able to do as opposed to not playing all the time up here, so there are some positives in there," Molitor said.

Gimenez was excited to be able to continue to work with the Twins' young pitchers at the big-league level, something he will do regularly as the backup to Jason Castro.

"With a young group I like to see when they are successful because success breeds more success, and I think last year we had some guys that struggled a little bit for whatever reason," Gimenez said. "It's my goal this year to not allow it to get to that point. Even if it's in the bullpen, I'm going to identify whatever I can to help these guys along and become successful."

The decision to designate Park was based more on the team's desire to have more flexibility with the bullpen than his production at the plate.

Park, in the second year of a four-year, $12 million deal he signed as an international free agent last offseason, finished the spring with a .353 average and team highs in home runs (6) and RBIs (13). His primary competition this spring was Vargas, who missed much of camp to participate with Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic and was limited by a right foot injury once he returned. Vargas batted just .067 (1-for-15) this spring with the big-league team.

With Vargas' health to start the season in question, Robbie Grossman would be in line to get the start at DH on Opening Day. By not designating a full-time DH, the Twins will be able to carry 13 pitchers on the roster to start the season.

"I'm excited for the season to start," Grossman said. "I don't think this spring really affected what they thought about me. I think my performance last year is what they really went off of, and I'm excited that they are giving me a chance to prove that I'm a good player."

Twins' 25-man roster

Pitchers: Matt Belisle, Craig Breslow, Tyler Duffey, Kyle Gibson, Justin Haley, Phil Hughes, Brandon Kintzler, Adalberto Mejia, Ryan Pressly, Taylor Rogers, Ervin Santana, Hector Santiago, Michael Tonkin

Infielders: Brian Dozier, Eduardo Escobar, Joe Mauer, Jorge Polanco, Miguel Sanó

Outfielders: Byron Buxton, Robbie Grossman, Max Kepler, Eddie Rosario, Danny Santana

Catchers: Jason Castro, Chris Gimenez