    With a shiner on his eye, Parise joins Wild for morning skate

    By Dane Mizutani / St. Paul Pioneer Press Today at 5:33 p.m.
    Zach Parise returned to the ice Thursday for the team's morning skate in this Instagram photo posted by the Minnesota Wild.

    ST. PAUL -- Any concerns about the Minnesota Wild’s Zach Parise missing extended time were put to rest Thursday when the 32-year-old winger returned to the ice.

    Parise, sporting a black-and-blue shiner around his right eye, participated in Thursday’s morning skate, and stayed afterwards to shoot pucks at backup goaltender Darcy Kuemper.

    His presence surprised coach Bruce Boudreau.

    “I’m waiting for him to come in and ask me to play tonight,” Boudreau joked. “He looked OK, which is great news for us that the injury to his eye and upper body weren’t as bad as we thought.”

    There was worry that Parise could be out for an extended period after he was slashed in the face by a high stick from Washington Capitals winger Tom Wilson in Tuesday’s 5-4 overtime loss.

