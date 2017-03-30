Parise, sporting a black-and-blue shiner around his right eye, participated in Thursday’s morning skate, and stayed afterwards to shoot pucks at backup goaltender Darcy Kuemper.

His presence surprised coach Bruce Boudreau.

“I’m waiting for him to come in and ask me to play tonight,” Boudreau joked. “He looked OK, which is great news for us that the injury to his eye and upper body weren’t as bad as we thought.”

There was worry that Parise could be out for an extended period after he was slashed in the face by a high stick from Washington Capitals winger Tom Wilson in Tuesday’s 5-4 overtime loss.