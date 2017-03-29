The announcement left many in both the local hockey and swimming communities in shock, including Bemidji State head coach Jim Scanlan.

“It’s a sad day for our game, no doubt,” Scanlan said. “They’ve been one of the better programs in the country the past eight, nine years.

The Fighting Hawks started their women’s program in 2002 and have been BSU’s Western Collegiate Hockey Association rivals since 2004.

They’ve flourished since hiring head coach Brian Idalski in 2007 and have twice made the NCAA tournament (in 2013 and 2014). This past season they were 18-12-5 and finished fourth in the conference standings but missed out on the NCAA tournament.

According to the Grand Forks Herald, UND President Mark Kennedy told the athletics department it needed to cut $1.3 million out of its budget.

“You think of North Dakota, you think of a hockey school, right? I feel for everyone over there,” said Scanlan, who was a longtime girls hockey coach at East Grand Forks High School right across the river from UND. He also spent time as an assistant on the UND men’s team. “It’s not easy for your administration when you're faced with a 1.3 million dollar cut, it's a bad deal for everybody. For Brian, for his staff, for his players, the incoming recruits… you feel for everybody over there.”

In a statement released shortly after the announcement, WCHA women’s commissioner Kate Million expressed her disappointment with the cut and said the league would work to find solutions for keeping strong in the future.

“The WCHA is the premier conference in women’s college hockey, and we are dedicated to ensuring it remains so – both now and well into the future,” the statement read. “The WCHA League Office, along with our member institutions, will immediately begin the process of evaluating appropriate actions needed to remedy impacts of this decision on the 2017-18 season, while also exploring our long-term options.”

One immediate problem the Beavers and the WCHA face is in their schedules, which were already set for the 2017-18 season.

The eight conference programs play one another four times apiece. The remaining teams will likely be scrambling to attempt to fill those holes.

“All of a sudden there’s four less games on the schedule,” Scanlan said. “The league said they were going to have a call next week. Everything was already in place for next year, so we’ll have to wait and see what happens.”

Scanlan added that it was a step back for the women’s game, especially coming the day after the U.S. Women’s National team won its battle with USA Hockey.

“For all the young players, growing up, that was a team to watch,” Scanlan said. “Haley Mack (BSU freshman forward) said she grew up watching that program and wanting to play at that level. It’s the long term repercussions that it’s going to have all through women’s hockey that makes it sad.”

The announced cuts of the UND men’s and women’s swimming and diving programs also shocked those in the Bemidji swimming community.

“Earlier on in the year we had heard that they were able to save the swimming and the diving programs so there was kind of a sense of relief in the swimming community,” said Kristen McRae, head boys swimming coach at Bemidji High School. “I think today everybody is completely shocked.”

Two former Lumberjack swimmers are currently on the rosters of the UND swimming programs. Steph Frey recently completed her senior season on the women’s team while Sam Howard is a junior on the men’s diving team.

“As a coach and a parent right now I keep thinking, ‘What do those kids do? Where do they go?,” McRae said. “Or for the youngsters who are signing, ready to become a part of their program next year, the carpet’s been pulled from underneath. I feel terrible for all the uncertainty now for those kids who thought they had solidified a plan for their future.”

BHS head girls swimming coach Woody Leindecker knows what it’s like to be in the shoes of UND swimmers. Leindecker had just completed his junior year at BSU when the school cut the men’s swimming program.

“Same thing happened to me so I feel for them,” Leindecker said. “I swam at Bemidji State and then they got cut in 1990. I feel for them, all the athletes that are there now. What are they gonna do?”

The absence of swimming programs leaves questions about the future of UND’s facility, which has often been used by Bemidji teams.

“We go to club meets there all the time, we send kids there to their camps,” Leindecker said. “And now the question is, without a team, is that facility still going to be there? Because it was really handy to just go down the road to compete and go to camps.”

“I think for the local swimmers, having UND was an accessible place where they could get to to go watch meets and inspire people and was a close opportunity for good swimmers to set their goals and aspirations to attend there,” McRae said. “I understand budgeting and things like that but it’s just too bad that a program and a sport that I have got a lot of passion in is now gone.”