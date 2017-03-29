Eriksson Ek showing signs of improvement for Wild

"Still a man of few words," Wild forward Chris Stewart said with a laugh.

But the 20-year-old center from Sweden has gone through some noticeable changes. He showed that during Wednesday's practice, taking line rushes as the center on the fourth line, playing alongside Nino Niederreiter on his left wing and a combination of Ryan White and Jordan Schroeder on his right.

"He looks bigger and stronger," coach Bruce Boudreau said. "He's 205 pounds now. He wasn't 205 pounds when he first got here. He is starting to grow into his body. He has been a great player in Europe. He was a good player for us early on."

Eriksson Ek has spent the past few months playing for Färjestad BK in the Swedish Elite League. He recently wrapped up his season, and that prompted general manager Chuck Fletcher to call.

A first-round pick in the 2015 NHL draft, Eriksson Ek spent training camp with the Wild and played in nine games last fall before Fletcher sent him home to Sweden for more seasoning.

Eriksson Ek arrived in the Twin Cities in time to watch the Wild's 5-4 overtime loss to the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. He could make his return to the NHL during Thursday's game against the Ottawa Senators.

"I've developed as a player," he said. "I feel better now than when I left."

Asked if he planned to play Eriksson Ek on Thursday, Boudreau responded: "I don't know yet. I haven't 100 percent decided."

Boudreau was clear that it would be almost impossible to gauge Eriksson Ek's improvement until he plays in an actual game. That said, he seems excited to see the young Swede back in action.

Eriksson Ek is even more excited.

"I've been playing a lot," he said. "I had a big role in (Sweden). That helped me to become a better player. I'm probably not the best person to ask if I'm better or not, though."

In that case, his teammates will speak for him.

"He's understanding the game better and better," Niederreiter said. "He's definitely going to help our team. It's good to have him back here."

"He looks like he hasn't missed a beat," Stewart said. "He fit in pretty well here at the beginning of the year. It was more of a development thing sending him back. He's just in time ready to make that playoff push."

Boudreau likened Eriksson Ek to Anaheim Ducks winger Ricard Rakell, who has 32 goals this season. That speaks volumes to the type of player Boudreau thinks Eriksson Ek can become.

"We started putting (Rakell) more on the wing last year and now he's got 30 goals plus," Boudreau said. "Eriksson Ek is a similar type of situation. I'm sure over the course of time it will morph into where he really belongs."

Eriksson Ek isn't worried about comparing himself to anyone else.

"I'm going to try to play my game," he said. "I'm going to do my best and see what happens."

The Pioneer Press is a Forum News Service media partner.