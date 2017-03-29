Rule 5 pick Haley makes Twins roster

Though his overall earned-run average was 4.96 in nine outings this spring, including two starts, the 25-year-old Haley will make the jump from Triple-A Pawtucket in the Boston Red Sox system. Along with holdover Michael Tonkin, who was out of minor-league options, the two right-handers appear set to claim the final two spots in the Twins' bullpen.

"Unless something changes here, that's the way it's played out," Twins manager Paul Molitor said Wednesday. "I'm excited about having both of them."

The final decision was made Tuesday, shortly after Haley worked three scoreless innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing two singles and no walks. He joins right-handers Ryan Pressly (2013) and J.R. Graham (2015) as recent Rule 5 picks to stick with the Twins.

The Twins worked out a trade at the winter meetings to acquire Haley, who under Rule 5 provisions must be retained all year in the majors or offered back to the Red Sox for $50,000.

"He's got that little peek-a-boo, cross-body fire that seems to make (his pitches) a little tough to pick up," Molitor said. "It seems like his velocity plays up a little bit."

The 2012 sixth-round draft pick out of Fresno State topped at 92 mph with his fastball Tuesday.

Tonkin, meanwhile, posted a 3.00 ERA in six outings after breaking out a 90-mph cutter on March 13 against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Wimmers, Tepesch sent down

Also Wednesday, former Twins first-round draft pick Alex Wimmers and veteran right-hander Nick Tepesch were reassigned to Triple-A Rochester.

Finding room on the 40-man roster would have been difficult with ByungHo Park and catcher Chris Gimenez likely to be added to the Opening Day roster after strong spring showings.

"Not really sure what it came down to but probably just a roster/numbers thing," Wimmers said. "They said I performed well, so that's all I can worry about."

Wimmers, 28, posted a 1.80 ERA in seven spring outings. He struck out eight in nine innings.

"I feel good. I feel healthy," he said. "I feel like obviously I'm ready for a full season in the big leagues, and once I get up there I don't want to come back. I'm very disappointed, but it's what it is."

Wimmers, who had a 4.15 ERA in 16 big-league outings late last season, flashed a four-pitch mix, including a plus changeup, that make him a multi-inning option.

"I feel like I can do multiple things out of the bullpen," Wimmers said. "I can (be used for) one hitter, close, setup, long innings, whatever they want. I think they know that. I'm just going to continue to do what I'm told."

Tepesch, 28, still working to rebuild arm strength after spending all but one start last season in the minors, figures to open the year in the Red Wings' starting rotation. He posted a 4.91 ERA in 18-plus spring innings, walking eight and fanning just nine.

Briefly

• Molitor said announcements on the final rotation spot (Adalberto Mejia vs. Tyler Duffey), backup catcher (Chris Gimenez vs. John Ryan Murphy) and designated hitter (Park vs. Kennys Vargas) would wait until Thursday morning.

• Left fielder Robbie Grossman (groin) played five innings in the field, threw out Hanley Ramirez at home and struck out looking in his only two at-bats Wednesday. Grossman is due to serve as the DH on Thursday and, barring a setback, should be ready for Opening Day.

• Triple-A right-hander Seth Rosin, formerly of the University of Minnesota and Mounds View High School, was among those released out of the Twins system. Also released were first baseman/outfielder Reynaldo Rodriguez, who spent the past four years with the Twins at the top two levels; infielder Chris Ibarra; and reliever Confesor Lara.

• Infielder Ehire Adrianza, who suffered a strained oblique on March 25, is improving but appears likely to open the year on the 10-day disabled list. That clears the way for Eduardo Escobar and Danny Santana to hold down the two primary utility spots on the Opening Day roster.

• Vargas, who fouled a ball off his left foot on March 24, had three at-bats in a minor-league game Wednesday and ran the bases with no ill effects. He took grounders again Wednesday and was moving better, Molitor said.

• Setup man Pressly struck out two in a scoreless inning on 24 pitches while facing minor-league competition.

The Pioneer Press is a Forum News Service media partner.