Twins manager Paul Molitor has been trying Mauer, 33, in the cleanup spot against right-handed starters and liked what he's seen this spring, but dropping the three-time American League batting champion to seventh against lefties would be an attention-getter. Mauer, who bats from the left side, saw his numbers plummet against lefties last season.

"It will look different than it will against the righties," Molitor said Wednesday of his projected batting order. "Who's playing, how many lefties am I going to put in there on a given day" will impact the decision-making process.

In addition to corner outfielders Max Kepler and Eddie Rosario, the Twins have newly signed catcher Jason Castro and Mauer among their regulars hitting from the left side.

"I've got four left-handed hitters you could consider regulars, if you will, at least to some degree," Molitor said. "Whether they're all going to be playing against a given lefty on a given day is probably not going to happen, but we're going to mix giving chances. We've got to keep the other people in the game too."

Mauer batted seventh in the starting lineup six times in 2004, the last time coming on June 20 against the Brewers in Milwaukee. He batted eighth on July 1 at home against the Chicago White Sox, his last start in the bottom third of the order.

Mauer hit just .224 in 127 trips against lefties last season along with a .291 on-base percentage and a .319 slugging mark. His .610 combined on-base/slugging percentage against lefties would have ranked in the bottom 12 in the majors had he played enough to qualify.

Kepler's .595 OPS against lefties ranked seventh-worst among 139 qualifiers, but he has looked better against same-sided pitching this spring, including a double ripped off Cleveland Indians lefty Andrew Miller during an exhibition game against Team USA.

"(Mauer) was very open-minded when we had discussions a few weeks back about trying a few different spots," Molitor said.

Despite averaging just 8.3 homers since his 2009 AL MVP season, Mauer could be used in the cleanup spot primarily against righties, at least in the early going. Brian Dozier, Kepler and Byron Buxton would hit in the top three spots.

Mauer has made seven career starts as a cleanup hitter.

"I think that's got a chance to play some, and I think he kind of likes it," Molitor said. "He said something after the very first day. He said, 'That worked out pretty good, having those (run-production) opportunities.' "

Mauer is a career .330 hitter with runners in scoring position over 1,846 plate appearance. As recently as 2015, he hit .352 with runners in scoring position, including an OPS of .922.

Last year those figures, which are highly cyclical, dropped to .295 and .838 in 140 trips as he failed to reach 50 runs batted in for the third time in the past six years.

"Everybody, the best you can, you try to get them to understand why," Molitor said. "For the most part I just said, 'Hey, be ready to hit. Don't take it personal when you're not where you think you should be, because it all works together.' "

Mauer has a .474 on-base percentage in 38 plate appearances this spring.

Dozier, meanwhile, appears likely to lead off despite averaging 28 home runs the past four seasons, including a record-setting 42-homer breakthrough season in 2016.

"He's run the bases aggressively this spring," Molitor said. "It's been good to see. He's got a little bit of that knack for scoring. He finds his way around to touch home plate."

Mauer also was tried in the leadoff spot this spring, but he has made just eight starts there in his career. In 38 at-bats as a leadoff man, he has hit .156 with a .263 OBP and a .250 slugging percentage.