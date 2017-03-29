UND cuts women's hockey, men's and women's swimming

The cuts are part of a school-wide effort to trim budgets because of an anticipated drop in state funding.

All three programs will be eliminated effective at the end of the 2016-17 academic year.

"This was a difficult decision," said Faison. "It's a sad day when opportunities for our student-athletes are reduced. The University is going thorugh campus-wide, state-mandated budget cuts. As a part of the University, we needed to do what is in the long-term, best interests of the University, as well as the best interests of the athletic department."

Earlier this year, Kennedy told the athletics department it needed to cut $1.3 million out of its budget and asked Faison to send him proposals.

The decision to cut the sports was based upon the university's budget reduction instruction, conference sport sponsorship requirements for both the Big Sky Conference and Summit League, Title IX compliance, additional Summit League scholarship requirements and the ability to reinvest in championship-level programs.

UND worked with the Baker Donelson law firm as its outside legal counsel.

Kennedy, who took over as UND's president on July 1, 2016, added the cuts were difficult to make.

"This is a painful step to take for all parties involved, including me, but it is necessary given today's budget realities. My hear goes out to all those who are disrupted by this change. We are proud of the way they have represented UND."

The UND women's hockey team has only been around since 2002.

The program struggled in its early days, but received a major jolt in 2010, when Grand Forks natives and twin sisters Monique and Jocelyne Lamoureux decided to transfer from powerhouse Minnesota to UND for their final three seasons.

The Lamoureux twins led UND to the program's first top-half finish as sophomores, then reached the NCAA quarterfinals as juniors and seniors—the high mark for the program.

Other elite players followed the Lamoureuxs.

UND had one player in the 2006 Olympic Games, three in the 2010 Games and eight in 2014—the Lamoureuxs played for the U.S., Michelle Karvinen, Anna Kilponen, Vilma Tanskanen and Susanna Tapani played for Finland and Tanja Eisenschmid and Susanne Fellner played for Germany.

In February's Olympics, UND could have as many as 10.

The women's hockey team's season ended in March at the Western Collegiate Hockey Association tournament.

On Twitter, Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson said she was upset with the school's decision. She tweeted: "@UNDsports shame on you for not having the decency to communicate with the staff and athletes before anyone else!

She later said, "It's heartbreaking. The President said he wanted national championshipss. It was in the fugure for UND women's hockey."

Also, UND reportedly had a women's hockey recruit on campus earlier Wednesday before the staff was told the program was to be eliminated.

The men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams were powerhouses in the Division II days. The women’s team won 23 consecutive North Central Conference titles from 1982 to 2004, and piled up 20 individual national champions and 10 relay titles. The men’s team won 21 of 23 North Central Conference titles from 1986 to 2008, when the school moved to NCAA Division I.

They won 10 individual national titles and 15 relay championships. At the Division I level, UND has participated in the Conference USA postseason meet and is currently a member of the Western Athletic Conference.

Swimming and diving would have had a home under the same umbrella as the rest of the athletic department -- sans football and hockey -- in the Summit League next season. The swimming and diving programs had seen a resurgence in recent years under fourth-year coach Chris Maiello, whose teams broke 22 school records in his first three years at the helm. Diving coach Brian Strom, who has been with the school for 27 years, recently requested a buyout from the school.