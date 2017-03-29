Search
    Zach Parise takes high stick to the face; prognosis unclear

    By Sports Xchange Today at 9:11 a.m.
    Minnesota Wild forward Zach Parise (11) is injured following a high stick to the face during the first period against the Washington Capitals at Xcel Energy Center. Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

    Minnesota might have lost forward Zach Parise in the first period of Tuesday's, March 28, game against the Washington Capitals. Parise was hit in the face by the stick of Capitals forward Tom Wilson and then collided with Washington's Jay Beagle as he fell to the ice.

    Parise didn't return and Wild coach Bruce Boudreau didn't sound optimistic in his postgame press conference when he said Parise could be dealing with more damage than just to his eye.

    Parise's head appeared to hit the ice and he laid face down for several minutes before skating gingerly back to the bench with help.

    "I haven't talked to the trainer, but after the first period the eye (was) just really swollen," Boudreau said. "But right now, it's an upper body injury -- more than the eye."

