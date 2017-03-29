Zach Parise takes high stick to the face; prognosis unclear

Parise didn't return and Wild coach Bruce Boudreau didn't sound optimistic in his postgame press conference when he said Parise could be dealing with more damage than just to his eye.

Parise's head appeared to hit the ice and he laid face down for several minutes before skating gingerly back to the bench with help.

"I haven't talked to the trainer, but after the first period the eye (was) just really swollen," Boudreau said. "But right now, it's an upper body injury -- more than the eye."