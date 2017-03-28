Garfield Lake Ice Racers celebrate successful season

After the dinner many door prizes were presented and special thanks were offered by president Kris Baker to score keepers Rhonda Bahr and Paula Doughty, flagman Tom Lindahl, corner man Frank Loso as well as track workers, Jeff Delaney and the many snow plowers. Also recognized was ice racer Brandon McClellan, who will be entering the Marine Corp this summer.

Baker announced the Ice Racers gave out two scholarships to Laporte High School seniors in the amount of $500 each.

The racers also recently donated $1,000 to the Kaldyn Eichberg fund, and $1,500 to the Laporte First Responders, bringing the total given out for the year to over $30,000.

Rookie of the Year honors were awarded to Nathaniel Zanter.

The top five in both the A Class and B Class were awarded plaques with the season points champion offered a jacket for their efforts.

Doyle Erickson was the overall season points champion in the "A" class, just 12 points ahead of second-place finisher Shannon George.

In the "B" class Chris Bachman took the top honors with Bob LaRose just three points back in second.

Final Points standings "A" Class top ten

1-Doyle Erickson 712; 2-Shannon George 700; 3-Jared Miller 660; 4-Charlie Doughty 570; 5-Ryan Julin 521; 6-Bob Pawlitscheck 517; 7-Matt Harvey 500; 8-John Hadrava 436; 9-Ryan Hadrava 420; 10-Nathan Doughty 396

Final Points standings "B" Class top ten

1-Chris Bachman 309; 2-Bob LaRose 306; 3-Joel Harvey 270; 4-Rob Paully 244; 5-Tim Goetze 241; 6-Steve Donat 236; 7-Colette Huston 228; 8-Deke Donat 188; 9-Nathaniel Zanter 166; 10-Brandon McClellan 110