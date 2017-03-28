Area track teams get early test at BSU

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton won the 20-team boys meet with 101 points and Grand Forks Central topped the 15-team field in the girls meet with 113 points.

Among local boys teams, Northome/Kelliher/Blackduck finished ninth with 18 points due in large part to Adnew Stueven.

Stueven notched top-two finishes in long distance races. The sophomore posted the fastest time in the 3200-meter run with a mark of 11:09.80, finishing more than 13 seconds ahead of second place.

Stueven came within a second of a win in the 1600 meters, taking second with a time of 4:48.50. Daniel Wilson of Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton won the race in a time of 4:47.72.

Bagley/Fosston’s Hunter Stai placed third in the event with a time of 5:08.71 as the Flyers finished 10th as a team with 17 points. The Flyers’ Jaiden Wangstad nearly secured a top-three finish in the 200-meter dash, taking fourth with a time of 25.47 seconds, less than a second off of third place.

Clearbrook-Gonvick’s Ethan Dorman punched in at fourth place in the high jump with an attempt of five feet, 10 inches. Nathaneal Dahl also recorded a fourth-place finish for the Bears in the shot put with his throw of 43 feet, four inches.

The TrekNorth boys 4x800-meter relay team placed seventh with a time of 10:11.44 and Logan Humphrey took 24th in the 1600 meters in 6:07.62. The Sundogs finished 19th with two points.

In the girls competition, TrekNorth’s Jordan Anderson recorded a second-place finish in the shot put. The junior’s attempt of 36 feet, 5 inches was good enough for runner-up in the event after Crookston’s Harley Barlow attempt of 38 feet, 1 inch earned her first place. The Sundog girls placed 13th with eight points.

The Bagley/Fosston girls 4x400 meter relay team placed third, clocking a time of 4:30.56, as the Flyers finished ninth as a team with 33.6 points.

A pair of Flyers also posted podium finishes in the long jump. Kylli Anderson took second with a jump of 16 feet, 3 inches and Kelby Fultz placed third with a jump of 15 feet, 11 inches. Addie Hubbard of Pequot Lakes won the event with a jump of 16 feet, 3.5 inches.

Meosha Hammer of Clearbrook-Gonvick finished .05 seconds off a top-three time in the 200-meter dash with her time of 28.73 seconds.

Kezia Rahier, the sole girls athlete from Northome/Kelliher/Blackduck, placed 18th in the 60-meter dash with a time of 8.89.

Gillett Wellness Center will again host local high school track and field teams next Tuesday, April 4, at 1 p.m.

Boys Team Results

1-Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 101; 2-Grand Forks Central 88; 3-Pequot Lakes 80; 4-Crookston 47; 5-East Grand Forks 46; 6-Wadena-Deer Creek 37; 7-Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale 31; 8-Park Rapids Area 24; 9-Northome/Kelliher/Blackduck 18; 10-Bagley/Fosston 17; 11-Thief River Falls 16; 11-Bigfork 16; 13-Clearbrook-Gonvick 15; 13-Hibbing 15; 15-West Marshall 12; 16-Nevis 11; 17-Virginia 8; 18-New York Mills 6; 19-TrekNorth 2; 20-Lake of the Woods/Rainy River 1.

Girls Team Results

1-Grand Forks Central 113; 2-Pequot Lakes 84; 3-Hibbing 55; 4-Thief River Falls 50.6; 5-Crookston 47.2; 6-Grand Rapids 43; 7-Bigfork 39; 8-Park Rapids Area 37.5; 9-Bagley/Fosston 33.6; 10-West Marshall 24; 11-East Grand Forks 23; 12-Wadena-Deer Creek 18.6; 13-TrekNorth 8; 14-Clearbrook-Gonvick 5; 15-Lake of the Woods/Rainy River 3.5.

