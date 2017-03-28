Rubio's three FTs send Wolves past Pacers

The Pacers' Monta Ellis missed a 3-point shot at the buzzer.

Karl-Anthony Towns delivered a team-high 37 points (12 of 22 from the field, 10 of 10 free throws) for the Timberwolves (29-44). Rubio finished with 21 points, and Gorgui Dieng added 19.

Paul George also had 37 points for the Pacers (37-37) on 12-of-21 shooting. Jeff Teague added 20 points, and Ellis tied a season high with 19 points.

With the Pacers leading 112-110 with 44.6 seconds left, Myles Turner sank two free throws to boost the lead to four points. Two free throws by Towns cut the deficit to two points.

The Pacers trailed 85-76 in the third quarter before ending the quarter with a 14-2 run to take a 90-87 lead after three quarters.

Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau was called for a technical foul for disputing a foul call with 11:20 in the fourth quarter. C.J. Miles hit the free throw to push the lead to 91-87.

Indiana expanded the lead to 100-92 before Towns was fouled on a 3-point shot and hit all three foul shots to close the deficit to 100-95 with 7:45 to go.

Towns scored 16 points and Rubio added 14 as the Timberwolves led the Pacers 59-57 at halftime.

The Pacers made 20 of 41 shots for 48.8 percent in the opening half. The Timberwolves shot slight better at 48.9 percent (22 of 45).

George had 25 points in the first half, scoring 13 points in the first quarter as the Pacers led 25-24. The Pacers led by as many as seven at 24-17 in the first quarter. The Timberwolves turned it around in the second quarter and led by as many as eight (40-32).

NOTES: The Pacers gave updates on two players injured in the fourth quarter of Sunday night's 107-94 victory. Pacers G Rodney Stuckey has a left patellar tendon strain and is expected to miss four to six weeks. Pacers C Al Jefferson will miss at least two weeks with a sprained left ankle. He will be re-evaluated at that time. ... Pacers F Glenn Robinson III, who missed his third consecutive game with a left calf strain, will be re-evaluated last next week. ... Minnesota is finishing a two-week grind with six of seven games on the road. The Timberwolves begin a three-game homestand against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night.