U.S. women's hockey team reaches agreement with USA Hockey

The agreement means Team USA will defend its goal medal at the 2017 IIHF Women's World Championship, which begins later this week in Plymouth, Mich.

Team USA will play Canada on Friday night in its opening game in the tournament.

Two Grand Forks players, Monique Lamoureux-Morando and Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson are on Team USA as is Gigi Marvin of Warroad, Minn.