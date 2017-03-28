Tonkin polishing new cutter in Twins bullpen

Since debuting a 90-mph cutter on March 13 against the Tampa Bay Rays, the 27-year-old right-hander has posted a 3.00 earned-run average in his past six outings. Prior to that, he had allowed five earned runs in four spring innings, including three walks and a home run, so it was time to try something new.

"I've always kind of messed around with it, but as soon as I got to full speed it was either nothing or too much," Tonkin said of the cutter. "This spring it started feeling good. I threw it on flat ground, and it was doing what I wanted it to do when I threw it in the bullpen. Finally, I was like, 'Screw it. I'm going to throw it today.' I threw a few that day, and they were pretty good."

Tonkin's four-seam fastball still hits 95-96 mph and he got a pair of weak grounders Monday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates on 93-mph sinkers. Throw in a 90-mph cutter to go with an 83-mph slider, and hitters suddenly have four pitches to consider when Tonkin enters the game.

"Honestly, the cutter has pretty similar movement to my slider, but it's 7-mph harder and it's got a little depth to it," he said. "I think I've yet to throw one that's been a called strike. It's either a ball or a swing, but it's not a pitch I'm using to get ahead in the count. It's just another weapon."

Tonkin, who made 65 of his 125 career big-league appearances last season, has been getting a "lot of takes" with the cutter so far, which he threw just once (for a ball) on Monday.

"Even if they take it for a ball, it kind of sets up the next pitch," Tonkin said. "Hopefully, it works out for me."

Park homers again

ByungHo Park took a cutter out to the opposite field Tuesday for his team-leading fifth home run this spring, solidifying his case to repeat as the Twins' Opening Day designated hitter.

Park, hitting .362 with a combined on-base/slugging percentage of 1.149 in 47 spring at-bats, is a near certainty to be restored to the 40-man roster after clearing waivers and being outrighted on Feb. 9.

Did it bother the South Korean slugger that 29 other clubs passed on him at that point as he came off August 2016 surgery on his right hand?

"Not at all; it was nothing," Park said through a translator. "It was the same mind-set whether or not the other 29 teams were trying to watch me and pick me up. I was only focused on what I had, what I can show to fans of this team and to make the (team) win and to (play) my game this season."

Breslow bonuses

Veteran reliever Craig Breslow, added to the 40-man roster last week, could earn up to $2.3 million this season if he hits all his potential bonuses this season.

According to a person with direct knowledge, the 36-year-old left-hander would earn bonuses of $150,000 at each of seven different appearance levels: 40, 45, 50, 55, 60, 65 and 70 games.

Those would come in addition to a base salary of $1.25 million after posting a 1.00 ERA in nine spring outings.

Signed on Feb. 8 to a minor-league deal, Breslow walked eight and struck out eight in nine innings after revamping his arm slot this offseason.

Breslow was released twice last summer, but he made 45 appearances for the Red Sox in 2015 after averaging 67 appearances in the majors from 2009-2014.

Briefly

Outfielder Robbie Grossman, out since March 19 with a strained groin, went 0 for 4 in a Triple-A game and reported no issues. He played three innings in the field and is slated to start Wednesday in a Grapefruit League game at the Boston Red Sox.

Four Twins right-handers combined on a five-hit shutout of the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday. Nick Tepesch and Justin Haley handled the first seven innings as they made their closing argument for one of the two remaining jobs in the big-league bullpen. Haley, a Rule 5 draft pick, must be carried all year on the big-league roster or offered back to the Red Sox for $50,000 if a deal can't be worked out to stash him at Triple-A Rochester.

The Twins held off announcing their fifth starter and other key roster moves but manager Paul Molitor said he expected "a fair amount of clarity" by Wednesday with Opening Day on April 3.

The Twins officially confirmed their starting pitchers for the season-opening home series against the Kansas City Royals as Ervin Santana, Hector Santiago and Kyle Gibson, in that order. Phil Hughes will start the road opener in Chicago on April 7.

Lefty reliever Buddy Boshers was optioned to Triple-A Rochester and utility man Tommy Field was reassigned to minor-league camp on Tuesday morning. Boshers, who made 37 outings in the majors for the Twins last year, struggled to a 10.61 ERAe in 10 spring outings, giving up four home runs in 9⅓ innings. Field, 30, hit just .170 in 47 at-bats but also slugged three homers and showed more power potential than expected.

The Pioneer Press is a Forum News Service media partner.