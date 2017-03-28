New NFL rules include banning leaping block

The league believes the play is too dangerous and could result in a player being flipped over and seriously injured, ESPN reports. The play was successfully executed during the 2016 season by New England Patriots linebacker Shea McClellin in Week 13 against the Baltimore Ravens.

Another major change is the way the replay review process will be approached. The sideline replay monitors will be replaced with a handheld device. Once a replay request is activated, authorized members of the league's officiating department will make the final decision on replay reviews in real time.

The defenseless player designation has been extended to wide receivers running a pass route.