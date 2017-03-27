Twins coach tries to help Sano take the next step

After circling the bases with his third homer this spring, Sano returned to the visiting dugout and lightly bumped fists with new Twins hitting coach James Rowson, who added a clap on Sano's broad shoulders for good measure.

That was hardly their first contact of the day.

Five hours earlier, Sano stood in the steamy, otherwise empty indoor cages beneath Hammond Stadium, taking swing after swing off a batting tee. As assistant hitting coach Rudy Hernandez kept replacing the ball, adding observations and translation where needed, Sano continued to strengthen his working relationship with Rowson.

"Don't worry about where the ball goes," Rowson said calmly. "Keep your head down."

Sano nodded and took another swing.

"Stay loose, see the ball and hit it," Rowson said. "Just stay athletic. You're a good athlete."

More swings. More loud noises.

"Now I want you to hit the inside of the ball," Rowson said. "Make sense? Trust it."

On it went like that for nearly an hour. Soon, Sano's T-shirt was soaked, sweat flying off his massive forearms as he tried to unleash a new torrent of production and correct a strikeout rate that had reached 45 percent in the comically limited sample size of the Grapefruit League.

"Spring training is for work," Sano said earlier. "It doesn't matter if I don't hit much in spring training. Everything is different in the season. The pitchers pitch different, the umpires are better. Right now I'm just trying to do everything I can do to be good."

Still just 23 with barely 800 plate appearances in the majors. Sano is able to fully concentrate on hitting again now that he's back at his natural position (third base) after an ill-fated experiment in right field.

The bar has already been set high for Sano. The Twins want him to keep it there.

"That's the goal," said Rowson, a former big-league instructor with the Chicago Cubs who spent the bulk of the past decade as minor-league hitting coordinator with the New York Yankees. "You look at him and you realize he doesn't need anyone's help to be good. He's a good player right now."

There is more in the tank. No one recognizes that more than Sano himself.

"This guy's got great drive," Rowson said. "When I talk to him, I see the look in his eyes. His mindset is to be the best in the game. I want to help him do that. I want to challenge him on an everyday basis to be that guy because that's what he wants to be."

So they keep working and keep sweating and keep talking.

One minute Rowson is genuflecting behind a screen, lobbing pitches at Sano from 15 feet away and calling out the count as he lets them go.

Next Rowson is in a catcher's crouch behind the tee, focusing intently on each ball as Sano's barrel smashes into it. He rises after each set of 10 and seeks Sano's input.

"How many swings were perfect?" Rowson said.

"Seven?" Sano replied

"You eight balls hard; you hit six perfect," Rowson said. "I want you focused on perfect. In the cage, in (batting practice), I want you to concentrate. Try to go 10 for 10."

Sano nodded and hit another ball.

"His gift is he's got such power," Rowson said. "He can mis-hit balls and hit them out of the ballpark. He can mis-hit balls and hit them off the wall. I just want to make sure he focuses on getting a good pitch, seeing the ball clearly and then from there, just put a good swing on it."

Sano's work ethic was questioned at times last year, his second in the majors, but to this point Rowson has found him to be a model pupil.

"I couldn't be happier," Rowson said. "He's really hungry. I can see that from just the look in his eye and the way he works. I'm really excited about the way he does things right now."

Back on one knee, Rowson lobbed more pitches at Sano from behind the screen. A rare overswing produced a weak dribbler on the last in a set of five tosses.

Sano shook his head, muttered something in Spanish and lifted his bat once more.

"Five more," he said with an all-business tone.

Rowson caught Hernandez's eye and nodded. Both men smiled.

Twins fans should too.