Twins' Grossman says he'll be ready by Opening Day

"I'll be ready by Opening Day," Grossman said recently. "I've never been on the (disabled list) in my career, and I don't plan on it."

Grossman will head to the minor-league complex on Tuesday and is slated for five or six plate appearances along with a couple of innings in the field.

A valuable addition last season after being signed as a minor-league free agent in mid-May, Grossman is hitting .243 this spring in 37 at-bats. He has four doubles and five walks against nine strikeouts.

"I just try to go up there and have good at-bats and have a plan," Grossman said. "I've been working on some things this spring too. It's been encouraging. Just seeing my limits and what I can and can't do with some pitches."

Grossman is coming off a season in which he led the Twins in on-base percentage (.386) and walk rate (14.1 percent), ranked second in weighted on-base average and weighted runs created plus, and was third in slugging (.443).

He's also been a willing pupil of new outfield instructor Jeff Pickler as he seeks to rebuild his reputation as at least a serviceable defender in the corner outfield. Among 206 outfielders with at least 100 innings last season, Grossman outranked just two—Andrew McCutchen and J.D. Martinez—in terms of defensive runs saved (minus-21).

"I lost a lot of confidence last year playing defense," Grossman said. "I've never been that bad defensively my whole career. Just building that confidence back up is the main thing for me. I know I'm a good outfielder."

Somewhere between the first six weeks at Triple-A in the Cleveland Indians system and his final 4 1/2 months with the Twins, Grossman developed some bad habits that led to some embarrassing moments in the field.

"I was just doing some things I shouldn't be doing," he said. "I was doing some weird things toward the end of the year last year that I've never done before. I'm just getting back to where I was before, especially in terms of my first stop. I think that's huge for me."

Stelly gets the ball

Former Twins bullpen coach Rick Stelmaszek, who served on the big-league staff from 1982-2012, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch on Opening Day at Target Field. Stelmaszek, 68, is fighting pancreatic cancer.

Just two coaches in big-league history had a longer tenure with the same team.

Also on April 3, the Twins will honor late pitchers Yorman Landa and Yordano Ventura, both of whom were killed in offseason auto accidents. The Twins will wear a special uniform patch honoring Landa, who died in Venezuela at age 22 in December. The Royals will wear a patch honoring Ventura, who died at 25 in January in the Dominican Republic.

Dessa, a rapper and singer who is a Minnesota native, will sing the national anthem, accompanied by a brass quintet from the Minnesota orchestra.

Rotation fallout

The Twins still aren't ready to announce their fifth starter, but manager Paul Molitor said the team has a "pretty good idea" how things will turn out between finalists Adalberto Mejia and Tyler Duffey.

If he doesn't win the slot, Duffey could land in the Twins' bullpen, which might require a deal with the Boston Red Sox to retain the rights to Rule 5 right-hander Justin Haley in order to stash him at Triple-A Rochester instead of carrying him in the majors all year.

Briefly

• First baseman Kennys Vargas (bruised left foot) took batting practice and fielded grounders Monday as he continues his last-ditch bid to make the Opening Day roster. Byung Ho Park remains the favorite to serve as Opening Day designated hitter for the second straight year.

• Phil Hughes gave up homers to two of his first three batters but recovered to close with four shutout innings and 13 straight first-pitch strikes in a six-inning start against the Pittsburgh Pirates. It was his first chance to work with catcher Jason Castro under game conditions.

• Infielder Ehire Adrianza continues to rehab his strained right oblique and has yet to resume baseball activities.

• Lefty Ryan O'Rourke has seen the area of discomfort in his forearm shrink but has yet to resume his throwing program.