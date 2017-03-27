The market for running backs has dwindled now that several have found new teams, including Latavius Murray, who the Vikings signed to replace Peterson.

But in a post on Instagram, Peterson wrote he's confident that he will sign with an NFL team before next season.

"Here is something Straight from the horse's mouth ... finding the best fit—helping a team in a major way win a championship is my main objective!" he wrote. "I'm in no rush. Let me eliminate questions or speculation as to why... I believe whole heartedly my God will land me right where I need to be to accomplish what I've asked from him PERIOD"

The weekend post followed several videos of Peterson working out, perhaps showcasing himself to potential teams.

The paragraph he wrote seemed to be in response to ESPN reports that Peterson won't accept a contract worth less than $8 million next season.

"YOU CANT BELIEVE EVERYTHING YOU READ OR HEAR PEOPLE," Peterson wrote. "The last thing I'm worried about is playing ball this coming season ... that WILL HAPPEN! It's not all about the money as EVERYONE is speculating here lately. You'd THINK these analysts spoke to me directly. When you don't know what's going on people will say anything to create or make a story! How prideful is it for me to put out ... I won't play for anything less than 8 million!" Peterson wrote. "But see, when you don't know a person or what they stand for it's easy to paint YOUR OWN PICTURE. Unfortunately, this is the world we live in!"

Peterson, 32, had been linked to a number of NFL teams including the Seahawks, who instead signed Eddie Lacy, 26, to a $5.5 million deal.

The Vikings signed Murray to a $15 million, three-year deal.

While Peterson is the Vikings' all-time rushing leader with 11,747 yards, he ran for only 72 yards in three games last season and underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus.

