Wild's slump can be blamed on just about everyone

Leading the Western Conference by nine points a little more than a month ago, the Wild now trail the Chicago Blackhawks by seven points, as dreams of hanging another banner in the lonely rafters of the Xcel Energy Center have all but slipped away.

That is the least of the concerns, though.

The Wild backed into the playoffs when the Los Angeles Kings lost over the weekend, so at least there will be a postseason. But they have just seven games to fix some fundamental problems before then.

That starts with Tuesday's game against the Washington Capitals—the best team in the NHL— with a puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m.

There was talk of baby steps in the right direction after Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Detroit Red Wings. You have to crawl before walking and walk before running, right?

Still, the Wild's problems show in their 3-10-1 record this month. That plummet has coincided with a team-wide, goal-scoring slump, in which everyone from leading scorer Mikael Granlund to usual healthy scratch Jordan Schroeder has been affected.

"There are a lot of guys that have gone dry," coach Bruce Boudreau said. "We know one of these days they're going to start going in. We hope it's soon."

Granlund has four goals this month. Not great, but second on the team.

Mikko Koivu? One goal. Jason Zucker? One goal. Jason Pominville? One goal. Martin Hanzal? One goal. Nino Niederreiter and Erik Haula? No goals.

Charlie Coyle and Zach Parise have three goals each this month, though that hardly makes up for the fact that they only have 17 goals apiece this season.

And the list goes on.

Eric Staal, in fact, is the only player on the team having any sort of success. His nine goals are tied for third most in the NHL this month.

Asked over the weekend to explain the struggles, Boudreau responded, "Well, right now I don't know. If I had answers I'd try to cure it."

"There's a lot of guys I'm disappointed in right now," Boudreau added. "I'm not going to mention names."

Boudreau suggested the five-day bye week in late February as the start of the struggles. That said, the initial cracks in the foundation can be traced back to the All-Star Break in late January.

In the 48 games before the All-Star Break, the Wild were third in the NHL in goals scored (3.29 per game), second in goals allowed (2.23) and first in save percentage (0.972).

In the 23 games after the All-Star Break, the Wild are 12th in goals scored (2.85), 23rd in goals allowed (3.04) and 25th ( 0.898) in save percentage.

Things have been even worse this month, with the Wild dropping to 25th in goals scored (2.21), 26th in goals allowed (3.07) and 28th in save percentage (0.886).

There were signs of improvement for the Wild in the overtime loss to the Red Wings. Just not the results they were looking for.

"It's not going to be perfect every night," goalie Devan Dubnyk said. "If we work and work, and get pucks deep, and stick to the identity that we've created this year, that's what we need to do to build toward playoffs."

"I thought we played a good game," Boudreau added. "That's the best game we've played in a month."

It's safe to say the Wild are going to need more of those if they want to see any sort of success in the postseason.

BEFORE ALL-STAR BREAK

Goals scored: 3.29 (2nd)

Goals allowed: 2.23 (3rd)

Save percentage: 0.972 (1st)

AFTER ALL-STAR BREAK

Goals scored: 2.85 (12th)

Goals allowed: 3.04 (23rd)

Save percentage: 0.898 (25th)

