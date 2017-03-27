Born Nov. 13, 1922, in Grand Forks, he was 6 feet 7 inches tall when he attended Grand Forks Central High School, according to Forum News Service archives. The left-handed shooter attended the University of North Dakota and played center for the basketball team. He transferred to Long Beach City College and was even offered a contract with the Minneapolis Lakers, according to The Associated Press. Instead, he went to podiatry school and opened his Long Beach business in 1951.

After retiring in 1991, he took up basketball as a hobby. Almost every day he would shoot at least 500 free throws, and on 473 separate occasions, he made 500 consecutive shots, according to media reports.

Amberry attempted to set the world record for most consecutive free throws on Nov. 15, 1993. At age 71, he made 2,750 free throws in a row in front of 10 spectators. The feat that took him 12 hours to complete landed him in the Guinness World Records.

He said he stopped shooting because the court was closing to the public for a league game, according to a report in the Orange County Register.

His record was broken in April 1996. Ted St. Martin, who set the free-throw record three times before Amberry claimed the title, shot 5,221 free throws in a row, according to Guinness. He did it in seven hours and 20 minutes.

Despite the record being broken, Amberry attracted national attention. He was featured on various national media networks, including “NBC Nightly News with Tom Brokaw” and “Late Night with David Letterman” when host Letterman invited the UND alumnus to shoot hoops on his show, according to FNS archives.

Through several clinics, Amberry also helped college and professional basketball players with their free-throw techniques and eventually wrote a book titled “Free Throw: 7 Steps to Success at the Free Throw Line.”