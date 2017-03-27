ND native who once made 2,750 consecutive free throws dies

Born Nov. 13, 1922, in Grand Forks, he measured in at 6 feet 7 inches tall as he attended Grand Forks Central High School, according to Forum News Service archives. The left-handed shooter attended the University of North Dakota and played center for the basketball team. He transferred to Long Beach City College and was even offered a contract with the Minneapolis Lakers before the NBA team moved to Los Angeles, according to The Associated Press. Instead, he went to podiatry school and opened his Long Beach business in 1951.

After retiring in 1991, he took up basketball as a hobby. Almost every day he would shoot at least 500 free throws, and on 473 separate occasions, he made 500 consecutive shots, according to media reports.

Amberry attempted to set the world record of most consecutive free throws on Nov. 15, 1993. At age 71, he made 2,750 free throws in a row in front of 10 spectators. The feat that took him 12 hours to complete landed him in the Guinness World Records.

