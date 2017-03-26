"That's the standard," the 26-year-old Rogers said. "It's set already. There's no other way to go about it."

Conveniently, as Rogers broke in as a rookie reliever last year after being groomed in the minors as a starter, he had Guardado as a valuable daily resource. In his role as Twins bullpen coach, Guardado, a member of the club's hall of fame, has the task of dispensing wisdom and checking on the daily healthy of his charges.

"He comes to you every day during catch play and says, 'Are you good?' " Rogers said. "I say, 'Yeah, I'm good.' That's pretty much the only conversation. Then Skip (manager Paul Molitor) knows you're good to go."

Rogers, who made 64 total outings last season, including 57 in the majors, would have it no other way.

"I knew going into it Day 1 that was Eddie's style," Rogers said. "I was kind of prepared for I and I didn't want to go in there and try to say anything different."

Guardado smiled when informed of this. It's clear that Rogers is his kind of guy.

"I think anybody in the league would like a guy like Rogers," Guardado said. "You know what? He's just got that gift. You don't teach that gift."

It's the gift of durability and resiliency.

"His ability to pitch every day, that's a plus," Guardado said. "Who doesn't want that? You also have to be careful not to overuse him. I always say to everyone, not just him, 'Be honest. This is your career.' But he's ready to go, which is great."

What truly prepared Rogers for his no-frills, no-excuses role was watching his grandfather, Jack Rogers, a strong influence on him and his identical twin brother Tyler Rogers, a submarine right-hander in the San Francisco Giants system.

Growing up in Littleton, Colo., a Denver suburb, the Rogers boys regularly saw their grandfather come to their games straight from his job as a local firefighter.

"Thirty-eight years, and he never missed a day," Rogers said.

The elder Rogers, now 75, made sure to pass along advice whenever he had time to be with his athletic grandsons.

"He watched every game," Rogers said. "He wasn't an athletic type. He didn't play a whole lot of sports. He's more about the mindset and the respect level of things."

When the Rogers boys were tearing up the Littleton Little League, they were always among the most respectful and reliable players around. That made their grandfather proud.

"Run on and off the field."

"Never argue with umpires."

Those were two of Jack Rogers' favorite maxims.

As Rogers rose through the Twins' system after they took him in the 11th round of the 2012 draft out of the University of Kentucky, he continued to follow his grandfather's example. Reaching the majors last year was the culmination of a dream, but Jack Rogers' declining health made it impossible for him to travel to see Taylor pitch in person.

Diagnosed in recent years with neuropathy, Jack Rogers no longer drives because the condition has cost him feeling in his hands and feet.

"He had to get a couple toes cut off," Rogers said. "Because he can't feel his feet, he's busted up the bones in his feet. He runs into the counters and his bedpost and all that. His right foot is basically shattered. He's got it in a cast right now. He's stubborn."

That can't stop the elder Rogers from watching his grandson on the MLB Extra Innings cable package or from feeling tremendous pride at his accomplishments.

"We're expecting big things from him this year, and I think he's expecting big things from himself," Guardado said.

Expected to fill the lefty setup role along with 36-year-old Craig Breslow, Rogers has learned some of the keys to staying ready.

He maintains a strict routine of daily workouts and arm exercises, drinks lots of coffee on the morning of day games and avoids high-octane energy drinks after the middle innings the night before.

"You don't want to crush a Red Bull in the sixth inning; then you're going to be up until 3 a.m.," Rogers said. "I did that a couple times last year, but no more. Trial and error, you know? Usually you only learn the hard way."

Or by being Jack Rogers' grandson.