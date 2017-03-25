That's how much pitching for the wildly popular Team Puerto Rico at the World Baseball Classic meant to the Twins right-hander.

"Playing for Puerto Rico is an honor; it makes me proud," Berrios said through a translator Saturday afternoon. "I know this is my team, it's my job. This is who drafted me. This is who I'm going to make it with, but you don't get to play for Puerto Rico every day or every year. That's not how it is."

Pitching just twice for a total of 6 2/3 innings during his 18 days away from Twins camp, Berrios lost out in his bid to win the final spot in the season-opening rotation. Tyler Duffey and Adalberto Mejia, who faced off on different fields at the Boston Red Sox minor league complex on Saturday morning, passed him by while Berrios was shining under the international spotlight.

"I understand it might have hurt my chances to make this team," Berrios said, "but at the end of the day I wouldn't change that. If I had to do it again, I would."

Berrios, 22, is slated to make his next start on March 29 for the Red Wings, for whom he has been dominant over the past two seasons. Getting sent out this year feels more temporary after Berrios was able to make 14 starts in the majors last season, even if they came with a ghastly 8.02 earned-run average.

"I feel more comfortable, I have more confidence," Berrios said. "I think that has to do with last year. Those innings I had in the big leagues helped me a lot. I think I have to just keep working on it and build on it and go from there."

In 30 Triple-A starts over the past three seasons, Berrios has gone 16-8 with a 2.79 ERA. He has posted nine-inning rates of 10.0 strikeouts and 2.5 walks; in the majors last year, the gap between those rates narrowed to 7.6 and 5.4, respectively.

Duffey rolls

Facing Double-A hitters from the Boston Red Sox system, Duffey was dominant throughout his six-inning closing argument in the battle for the final rotation spot.

As lefty Mejia (six earned runs on 10 hits in six innings) struggled on an adjoining field at the Red Sox complex, Duffey struck out 10 and allowed an unearned run on five hits and a walk. Flashing a much-improved changeup that he used to both righties and lefties, Duffey produced a whopping 21 swing-and-miss strikes while going to just a pair of three-ball counts.

He credited veteran catcher Chris Gimenez for his game-calling in their first pairing since live batting practice more than five weeks ago.

"Gimmy and I got on the same page early and just went after it," Duffey said. "Obviously everybody knows what's at stake. I wasn't going to go out and not show my best."

After barking at himself for a misplaced changeup on his second pitch of the morning, Duffey settled in.

"I got my head on straight and threw some really good ones in all counts," he said. "All I can do is go out and pitch. There's nothing I can really say to change anything. Just go out and throw the ball."

Including prior starts at the Toronto Blue Jays and Miami Marlins, Duffey hasn't allowed an earned run over his past 13 innings. In 3 2/3 innings out of the bullpen before that, he was touched for four earned runs.

Twins manager Paul Molitor will huddle with his coaching staff before announcing a decision in the coming days. With Hector Santiago already in the rotation, there's no pressing need for a second lefty.

Vargas out

First baseman Kennys Vargas was using crutches and likely to undergo further testing after fouling a ball off his left foot Friday in his second at-bat since returning from the WBC.

Initial X-rays were negative, but the Twins want to make sure after losing Josh Willingham and Darin Mastroianni in recent years because of misleading scans. Now 1 for 15 (.067) with three walks this spring, Vargas was going to have a hard time anyway running down Byung Ho Park for Opening Day designated hitter duties.

"If he doesn't play for a week, it's going to have an impact," Molitor said. "He just hasn't had many at-bats."

Briefly

Gimenez, bidding to make the club on a non-roster deal, went 4 for 7 with all singles his second back-field assignment of the spring. He also threw out an attempted base stealer after the first three stole successfully, including a double steal in the fourth.

Infielder Ehire Adrianza left Saturday's game after suffering a strained right oblique during his first at-bat. Out of options, Adrianza is bidding to win a utility job. Molitor said the injury appeared to be "fairly acute," adding it was tough to see it happen so late in camp. Adrianza was hitting .303 after a late surge.

Starting catcher Jason Castro is tentatively scheduled to be paired with right-hander Phil Hughes for the first time all spring on Monday night at Bradenton against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Right-hander Kohl Stewart, the fourth overall pick in the 2013 draft, needed 53 pitches to get through two innings that included three walks, two wild pitches and a two-run homer by Chris Davis. His outing was "a little adventurous," Molitor said.

