New England tops United FC

Kei Kamara, Lee Nguyen and Chris Tierney also scored for New England (1-2-0), which has won its last five home matches dating to last season.

Collen Warner and Brent Kallman scored for Minnesota United (0-3-1), which has allowed a league-worst 18 goals in its first four matches.

Cody Cropper made three saves for the Revolution.

Bobby Shuttleworth, who spent his first eight MLS seasons with the Revolution before being traded to Minnesota United on Feb. 15, had one stop in his return to Foxborough.

Kallman cut into Minnesota United's 4-1 halftime deficit with a goal on a point-blank put-back in the 49th minute, but New England answered on Tierney's penalty kick in the 53rd.

The Revs got off to a quick start as Agudelo headed home a cross from Tierney, who made his 200th career MLS start, in the fourth minute.

A botched clearing attempt led to the equalizer for Minnesota United in the 15th minute.

Benjamin Angoua's clear ricocheted off Scott Caldwell, and Christian Ramirez tapped it to Warner, who zipped a low shot from distance past Cropper.

Kamara tallied his first goal of 2017, tapping in a pass from Lee Nguyen in the 21st minute. It was his 87th career MLS goal, second among active players.

Nguyen doubled the Revolution's lead on a penalty kick in the 32nd. He moved into a tie with Steve Ralston for second on New England's all-time goal scoring list with 42.

Aguedelo made it a three-goal game with his low rocket in the 41st.

Minnesota United returns home to face Real Salt Lake next Saturday. New England visits the Portland Timbers next Sunday.