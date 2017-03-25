Adrian Peterson willing to take less money for right fit

Peterson took to Twitter early Saturday morning to dispute an ESPN report on Friday that he was still unsigned because of his $8 million salary request.

"It's not all about the money as EVERYONE is speculating here lately," Peterson tweeted. "You'd THINK these analysts spoke to me directly. When you don't know what's going on people will say anything to create or make a story! How prideful is it for me to put out ... I won't play for anything less than 8 million!"

The 32-year-old Peterson became an unrestricted free agent on March 9 after the Vikings decided not to pick up their option, which would have paid him $18 million, including a $6 million roster bonus.

"Here is something straight from the horse's mouth ... finding the best fit & helping a team in a major way win a championship is my main objective! I'm in no rush," Peterson wrote on Twitter. "Let me eliminate questions or speculation as to why ... I believe whole heartedly my God will land me right where I need to be to accomplish what I've asked from him PERIOD."

One source from a team in the market for a running back told ESPN that he believes Peterson wanted more than $8 million in the first year.

Peterson left the Vikings as one of the best players in franchise history. The four-time All-Pro selection had seven 1,000-yard rushing seasons in nine years, including the second-best total in NFL history of 2,097 yards in 2012, but battled injuries the last few seasons.

Peterson also led the NFL in rushing in 2015 with 1,485 yards, along with 11 touchdowns. He has 11,747 career rushing yards with 97 touchdowns in 10 seasons—16th on the NFL's all-time list. He is 565 yards behind Jim Brown for 10th place.

The former Oklahoma standout and No. 7 overall pick of the Vikings in the 2007 draft missed all but three games in 2016 after undergoing right knee surgery in September. Peterson totaled 72 yards on 37 carries.

Peterson would have made $11.75 million in base salary with a $6 million roster bonus had his option been picked up by the Vikings, who signed former Oakland Raiders tailback Latavius Murray earlier in free agency.

Peterson, a native of Palestine, Texas, has been linked to rumors going to the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants. The Green Bay Packers have interest in Peterson, but a meeting might not happen until after next month's draft, according to ESPN.