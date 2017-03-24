Boudreau won't be resting Wild stars

His rationale was simple: It gave his players, particularly his veterans, a chance to recharge rather than playing in fairly inconsequential regular-season games. Popovich rarely has brought along his best lineup to Minnesota to play the Timberwolves for awhile now.

Although he took some heat for the policy early on, Popovich has seen coaches follow suit, with the practice becoming almost customary in the NBA.

It isn't so customary in the NHL, though maybe it should be, considering the regular season features the same 82-game grind as the NBA.

Boudreau was perplexed following the Wild's lethargic 3-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night. He blamed "fatigue" for his spiraling team's sixth loss in seven games.

"It looked like we had no energy or life or whatever," he said.

Boudreau responded by making Friday's practice optional, having players instead watch film of their recent struggles.

"We have an afternoon game (at 1 p.m. Saturday vs. Vancouver), so it's really not conducive to skate them hard today," he said. "If we had a few days off, they would've been skating."

That said, Boudreau isn't ready to sit any of his players, concentrating instead on Saturday's game against the Canucks and Sunday's road game against the Detroit Red Wings.

"We want to win the next game," he said. "Then we'll start talking about different things."

His players seemed to embrace the time to recharge, with many players not participating in the on-ice portion of Friday's practice.

"It's tough, especially this time of the season, because we'd like to get a practice in to work on our game and we also want to have legs for the game," Charlie Coyle said. "We have a back-to-back coming up, a couple of day games. We want to make sure we have that energy."

Boudreau was insistent after Thursday's game that his players have to find that energy from within themselves.

"I mean, coaches can yell, they can cajole, they can pat on the back, they can kick in the butt," he said. "In the end, we don't go out there and skate. ... If we're tired, then maybe we're not the athletes we think we are."

Goalie Devan Dubnyk shared similar thoughts, uninterested in making excuses despite the fact that his team will end up finishing the season with 20 games in 35 days.

"You know, every team in the league is playing this many games," Dubnyk said. "So, is it difficult? Yeah, it's difficult for everybody. It's like this every season. It's part of our job."

Still, it's realistic that an 82-game regular season can start to feel like a grind over time. That, coupled with the fact that it is looking doubtful that the Wild can catch the Chicago Blackhawks at the top of the Western Conference standings, now trailing by eight points, means it might be time to start thinking about giving players games off with eyes on the playoffs.

Would players be open to something like that?

"I don't know," Coyle said. "We've had that before, where we can't move in the standings in the last one or two games of the season. Then, maybe it's fine, I guess. I'm not sure that's what we need right now. We have to find our team. We have to find chemistry with each other. So I don't think that would work right now."

Eric Staal, meanwhile, will leave that decision up to the coaching staff.

"We come to the rink every day to perform," he said. "As far as whatever (the coaching staff) see fit going forward, I'm sure has been talked about, and it's up to them. As players, we have to come to the rink, be a professional, be ready to play, and not use any excuses about doing our job."

