Peterson's demands too pricy for some NFL teams

Peterson remains unsigned during free agency and ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Friday that it is because the asking price is too high.

A source from a team in the market for a running back told ESPN that Peterson wanted more than $8 million in the first year of a contract.

Eddie Lacy was one of the first running backs signed in free agency, accepting a one-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks worth up to $5.5 million that includes a weight clause.

The Vikings announced last week that the team would not re-sign Peterson, who turned 32 on Tuesday. The Vikings did not pick up Peterson's option year and instead signed former Oakland Raiders running back Latavius Murray in free agency.

Peterson left the Vikings as one of the best players in franchise history. The four-time All-Pro had seven 1,000-yard rushing seasons in nine years, including the second-best total in NFL history of 2,097 yards in 2012 but battled injuries the past few seasons.

Peterson also led the NFL in rushing in 2015 with 1,485 yards, along with 11 touchdowns. He has 11,747 career rushing yards with 97 touchdowns in 10 seasons—16th on the NFL's all-time list. He is 565 yards behind Jim Brown for 10th place.

The former Oklahoma standout and No. 7 overall pick of the Vikings in the 2007 draft missed all but three games in 2016 after undergoing right knee surgery in September. Peterson totaled 72 yards on 37 carries.

Peterson would have made $11.75 million in base salary with a $6 million roster bonus had his option been picked up by the Vikings.

The Green Bay Packers have interest in Peterson but a meeting might not happen until after next month's draft, according to ESPN.

Peterson, a native of Palestine, Texas, also has been linked to rumors going to the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants.

In 2014, the NFL suspended Peterson for violating the league's personal-conduct policy. He was indicted on a felony charge of injury to a child for using a wooden switch to discipline his 4-year-old son earlier that year. He pleaded no contest to a lesser charge of misdemeanor reckless assault.