Hammon, from Rapid City, S.D., became one of the few female assistant coaches in NBA history when she was hired by the Spurs in 2014. She has no previous head-coaching experience.

A published report says the 40-year-old Hammon is struggling with whether or not to accept the job. One of her goals is to become the NBA's first female head coach.

Hammon has been learning from legendary San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich. She also guided the Spurs' summer league team to a title in 2015.

Hammon was a star college player at Colorado State before embarking on a 16-year WNBA career.

Florida is looking for a replacement for Amanda Butler, who was fired after compiling a 190-136 record during 10 seasons.