Kinglets can brighten a March day

Overall, it is a hardy bird, wintering where winters are quite harsh. It's not the climate that sends it past our area, but the lack of habitat. Kinglets are birds of woodlands, nesting in the upper branches of spruce trees. The spread of spruce in urban neighborhoods, farm shelterbelts and commercial woodlots has helped the kinglet expand southward.

In our area, the kinglet is mostly a vagrant, passing through in spring and fall, sometimes hanging out well into the winter. Around here, kinglet season is March and early April and the late fall months, beginning about mid-October and extending into November, sometimes December—there are records on area Christmas counts.

In Manitoba, kinglets have been recorded in January.

A kinglet sighting was posted on the Grand Cities Bird Club listserv a couple of weeks ago, and so I've been on the lookout for the birds. My schedule—involving a weekly trip to Bismarck to observe the doings of the Legislature—hasn't been conducive to a real search, however, and I have yet to spot a kinglet this season.

Looking for kinglets involves a state of heightened awareness. They are so small that finding one perched somewhere isn't very likely. It's better to watch for movement. Kinglets are active birds, often foraging in low bushes or on the ground. Kinglets do not walk. Instead, they hop, and they have a habit of flicking their wings. This helps both in finding and identifying them.

Once spotted, kinglets present new challenges. They move about, so it's hard to focus on them. They're mostly rather drab. Most bird guides describe them as yellowish-green. Usually, their wings display a purer shade of yellow.

Crowning glory

The glory of the kinglet is its crown, and this is what gives the bird its name, of course. The golden crown kinglet does indeed have a bright yellow spot on the top of its head. This is bordered by black, and the visual impact is of a crowned head—hence the name for the species. In Latin, the genus is Regulus, small king, thus kinglet in English. The golden-crowned kinglet is very similar to European species that also have evocative names, firecrest and goldcrest.

Unfortunately for birders eager to see this crowning glory, the kinglet often obscures the crown. For the kinglet, the purpose of the crown is self-advertisement not to human seekers but to potential mates of its own species. Males have more prominent, brighter crown patches. Females are crowned, but less conspicuously.

Only one other kinglet species occurs in North America. This is the ruby-crowned kinglet, which is also a tiny bird equally likely to be overlooked. It's not likely to be confused with its golden-crowned cousin, though. Ruby-crowned kinglets are conspicuously "bug eyed," an impression created by a prominent white ring around the eyes. The ruby "crown" is less conspicuous, even hardly noticeable, some birders complain.

The ruby-crowned kinglets nests throughout North America, except the Great Plains. Here it is a migrant, like its relative. Ruby-crowned kinglets are less hardly, however, and they winter farther south.

Itasca connections

I saw my first golden-crowned kinglet more than 50 years ago, when a group of us eager UND freshmen went on a hiking excursion to Itasca State Park in Minnesota. Birds were not our chief objective, I admit, but I was pleased to see the kinglet, and the experience led me deeper into birding.

As it happens, much of what is known of kinglet behavior was learned at Itasca State Park. A University of Minnesota student named Robert Galati and his wife, Carlyn, spent the summer of 1954 "perched high on observation platforms in the treetops" noting the comings and goings of a pair of kinglets.

This research stretched over four summers and produced both a scientific treatise and a delightful book aimed at bird lovers and told in straightforward language rather than ornithological jargon. The book is "Golden-crowned Kinglets/Treetop Nesters of the North Woods." It was published by Iowa State University in 1991. The quote about perching in treetops comes from the jacket blurb of the book.

Among much other interesting information, Galati presents a chronology of the kinglet's life in the nest, from the day of hatching to Day 18, when kinglets fledge and begin life outside the nest.

The kinglet parents were devoted to the nest and stuck close to it. This created frequent and quite endearing encounters between birds and humans.

Galati went on to a career teaching biology to junior high school students.