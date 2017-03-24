On Friday afternoon, the Warriors finally beat the Tigers when it counted: An elimination game at the state tournament.

Red Lake rallied from a five-point halftime deficit and hung on down the stretch to beat Nevis, 52-43, in their Class A state consolation semifinal game at Concordia University-St. Paul.

They’re a tough team,” Red Lake head coach Roger White said of the Tigers. “The first few times, they got us. Today, we just made a little more shots than them and played good defense.”

A quirk in the MSHSL’s section assignments meant that the Warriors (26-5) and the Tigers (29-3) ended up in different sections despite being longtime conference rivals. Thus Red Lake, champions of Section 8A, and Nevis, who won the Section 5A title, got to play a rematch in the state tournament.

“You hold Red Lake to 48 points, even given the free throws at the end, and we can only generate 43 ourselves,” Nevis head coach Scott Kramer said. “But that’s going to happen when you have such a common matchup of teams who know each other so well.”

“They know us, we know them,” White said. “We’ve been playing them for years. Scott is a great coach. He has his guys prepared that’s why they're here.”

The Tigers led 25-20 at halftime thanks in part to Griffin Chase’s 14 points. Will Morrison had led Red Lake in the first half, scoring six quick points to help make sure the Warriors didn’t let it get out of hand early.

“He’s been off and on for us all year, but he came through big today and really made a difference,” White said of Morrison.

Despite the halftime deficit, the Warriors got back in the game right away. Red Lake scored the next eight points. Junior guard Kendall Whitefeather scored six of those eight, including a three-pointer, a layup and a free throw, to give the Warriors a 28-25 lead.

Nevis didn’t go away, either. The lead changed three times in the second half, and the Tigers re-asserted themselves after going down by five midway through the half. Chase’s dunk with 8:02 to play put Nevis up 34-33, capping a small 5-0 run.

Thomas Wormley’s three on the next possession a minute later gave Nevis a 36-33 lead.

“I thought we were going to turn the corner when Chase stole the ball and got the dunk. We were reenergized, but it’s a tough deal,” Kramer said.

Red Lake’s Rob McClain Jr. then made a layup and was fouled, tying the game on the foul shots. He made two more foul shots to put the Warriors up again, but Chase’s layup with 4:28 tied the game again at 38-all.

That was the last time the game would be tied. Senior guard Jamie Cook hit a three, then McClain made a layup followed by another three by junior guard Brady Cook, making it 46-40.

The Tigers had some chances to tie it up but never recovered.

“We were fortunate enough to get a couple stops,” White said. “They missed some shots, and we scored on some opportunities.”

“To me the difference in the game was, they were able to get a few easier dump-downs underneath than we were, and they hit those shots that we didn’t, which is pretty simple,” Kramer said.

Whitefeather led the Warriors with 13 points while McClain added 12. The Tigers were led by Griffin’s 20.

“I told the guys, it’s hard to think of how positive the season was, going undefeated in the conference, the four-overtime game and all that,” Kramer said. “Our goal was to win a game down here, and that didn’t happen. But as time goes on, hopefully it will be a little easier to swallow and they can look back and see how great of a season they had.”

The Warriors, meanwhile, get another game. They’ll take on Central Minnesota Christian in the consolation championship game at 8 a.m. today. CMC beat Red Lake 79-45 in the Class A third place game last season.

“We have a lot of seniors. They want to go out on a win,” White said. “They played really hard today. They’ve been a difference for us.”

Red Lake 52, Nevis 43

RL 20 32 -- 52

Nevis 25 18 -- 43

RED LAKE (27-5) -- Whitefeather 5-9 1-2 13; McClain Jr. 4-8 3-3 12; J.Cook, 2-5 3-4 9; Morrison 2-5 1-2 6; R.Beaulieu III 2-9 0-0 4; A.Beaulieu 1-2 1-4 3; B.Cook 1-2 0-0 3; Papasodora 1-4 0-0 2; Dudley 0-0 0-0 0; Spears 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-44 9-15 52.

NEVIS (30-2) -- Chase 8-18 0-0 20; Wormley 4-11 1-2 9; Landquist 2-6 2-2 6; Landquist 1-11 1-2 3; Dudley 1-4 0-0 3; Henry 1-3 0-0 2; Kramer 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-54 4-6 43.