Bears sign QB Sanchez to one-year deal

The 30-year-old Sanchez, the New York Jets' 2009 first-round pick (fifth overall) out of USC, visited with the Bears on Thursday and now joins his fifth NFL team.

Glennon, who was the backup for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and hasn't started a game in over two years, was signed by the Bears earlier this month to a three-year deal worth $43.5 million after the team cut quarterback Jay Cutler.

Sanchez is the third quarterback on the Bears roster, joining Glennon and Connor Shaw, who missed the entire 2016 regular season after suffering a broken leg suffered in the team's fourth preseason game.

Sanchez played in two games last season with the Dallas Cowboys, throwing for 93 yards and two interceptions on 10 of 18 attempts as a backup to rookie sensation Dak Prescott.