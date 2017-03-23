Flyers keep Wild in check as Minnesota woes continue

Goals by Sean Couturier and Matt Read spurred the Flyers to a 3-1 win over the Wild in Minnesota on Thursday, thwarting the home team's chance to clinch a playoff spot.

Jakub Voracek added an empty-net goal and Steve Mason made 24 saves for Philadelphia (34-31-8), which won on the road for just the 13th time this season.

With nine games to play, Minnesota (44-23-6) is still all but assured of a fifth straight trip to the playoffs, but the Wild's March doldrums continued. Zach Parise had the lone goal for Minnesota, which lost for the eighth time in the past 10 games. Goalie Devan Dubnyk had 24 saves for the Wild.

The Wild got a fortunate bounce for the first goal 2:07 after the opening faceoff.

A dump-in by Minnesota defenseman Gustav Olofsson hit Mason's stick blade and the goalie moved to cover the puck with his glove. Before he could do so, Eric Staal whacked the puck loose and Parise was able to pop a quick shot in.

It was Parise's third goal since returning from missing three games because of the mumps March 5.

The Wild just missed a chance at a two-goal lead on the next shift, with Erik Haula streaking in on a breakaway, but the left winger's shot went wide of the net.

Couturier tied the game late in the first, slipping a harmless-looking backhand shot on the ice and between Dubnyk's pads. The goal seemed to energize the Flyers, who needed only 21 seconds of the middle period to take the lead.

Read took advantage of some sloppy defensive play in front of Dubnyk, whacking a puck off the stick of Wild defender Matt Dumba and in for an unassisted goal. It was Read's second goal in as many games.

Minnesota emerged with a 21-18 advantage in shots through 40 minutes, but the Flyers controlled the faceoff circle, and had the better of the play for long stretches.

NOTES: The Wild signed F Luke Kunin out of the University of Wisconsin. He was the team's top draft pick in 2016 and led the Badgers in scoring with 38 points in 35 games as a sophomore. Kunin will report to Minnesota's AHL team in Iowa. ... Thursday's game was the last the Flyers played vs. a Western Conference opponent this season. ... Philadelphia is in the midst of its final extended road trip of the season. The Flyers have played in Winnipeg and Minnesota, and will visit Columbus and Pittsburgh before their next home game. ... Flyers coach Dave Hakstol's final job as a pro hockey player was in St. Paul. He retired after skating the 1995-96 season for the Minnesota Moose of the International Hockey League.