North Central Basketball All-Star Games set for April 8

Bemidji’s Laura Bieberdorf will compete for Girls Team Two, which will be helmed by Lumberjacks coach Steve Schreiber. Another area player, Blackduck’s Michaela Sparby, will suit up for Girls Team Three.

Doors open at 10:45 a.m. and the girls competition will be held first with introductions at 11:15 a.m. followed by a three-point contest at 11:30 a.m. The first girls game will tip at noon.

Boys team introductions will be held at 4 p.m. or 10 minutes after the final girls game ends. Three-point and slam dunk contests will follow at 4:10 p.m. before the first boys game begins at 4:45 p.m.

Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students.