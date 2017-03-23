Austin Marcus forged a tie game for the third-seeded Bluejays (26-4) with a layup that came in the closing seconds. The Grizzlies immediately got the ball to their young point guard, and Goggleye bolted the other way. Glancing at the scoreclock propped just above the North Woods basket and seeing one second remaining, he elevated from about four feet in front of the half-court line and released his prayer.

It looked pure the entire way, but from 50 feet away, who could tell for sure? The ball caromed off the backboard and in. Goggleye was promptly dogpiled, and showed up to the postgame news conference with a bag of ice for the minimal injuries he incurred in the celebration.

The unseeded Grizzlies (30-1), who were on the ropes after Central Minnesota Christian opened the second half on an 8-0 run, move into Friday's semifinals vs. Goodhue at 2 p.m. at Target Center.

Tate Olson, whose 3-point shooting triggered North Woods' second-half comeback, had a team-high 16 points. Brendan Parson added 14 and Goggleye finished with 12 for the Grizzlies, who are making their state tournament debut.

North Woods leads 51-49 with 6 seconds left https://t.co/JIHVbWFDAx — Louie St. George III (@Louiesg3) March 23, 2017

North Woods 26-28—54 Central MN Christian 26-25—51 North Woods — Cade Goggleye 12, Brendan Parson 14, Tate Olson 16, Chase Kleppe 2, George Bibeau 10. Totals 17 9-16 54. 3-point goals — Goggleye 3, Parson 4, Olson 4. Central Minnesota Christian — Matthew Van Eps 17, Ethan Brouwer 16, Tanner Stoel 7, Austin Marcus 7, Jaxon Schwitters 2, Aaron Zwart 2. Totals 19 7-8 51. 3-point goals — Van Eps 3, Brouwer 2, Stoel.