Wild draft pick Kunin inks 3-year deal

"It's been a pretty crazy day," Kunin told the Pioneer Press. "I've been waiting for this moment for a long time. I'm excited to get going."

Kunin's entry level contract will kick in at the start of the 2017-18 season. In the meantime, the 19-year-old forward will report to the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League immediately, playing on an Amateur Tryout Agreement (ATO) for the remainder of this season.

"It's exciting," Iowa coach Derek Lalonde said. "All the coaches I've spoken with have raved about him. We're excited to have him. He'll be in the lineup for us tomorrow night (against the Cleveland Monsters), and I think he can bring us some energy right away."

That will be the realization of a lifelong dream for Kunin, who said he has been thinking about making his professional debut ever since the Wild selected him with the 15th overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft.

"Yeah, it's been on his mind for awhile," University of Wisconsin coach Tony Granato said. "We talked a lot before he came to this decision. I was supportive either way on whatever he thought was right for him. I know he's ready to play at the professional level. That franchise got a heckuva kid this afternoon."

Kunin spent the past two seasons with the Badgers, finishing his sophomore season last week with 22 goals and 16 assists over 35 games. He led the team and was second in the Big Ten in goals.

"He obviously has an elite ability to score," Granato said. "That said, his intangibles are equally as valuable for him as a player."

Kunin was named the Badgers captain for the 2016-17 season, the first sophomore to captain the team in 41 years. He also captained Team USA to a gold medal at this year's World Junior Championship.

Kunin said the relationships he made at Wisconsin made it tough to leave. That said, he knows he's ready "take on" the "next challenge" in his career.

"It was always going to be tough to leave those guys," Kunin said. "Its like home for me. It's bittersweet. I'm going to miss everyone. At the end of the day, though, I knew I was ready for the next step."

Lalonde is excited to have Kunin, especially with the Iowa Wild (.531) in fifth place in the Central Division, trailing the Charlotte Checkers (.540) with 12 games left in the regular season. In the AHL, the four teams with the highest points percentages in each division qualify for the playoffs.

"He's going to get thrown into some meaningful games right away," Lalonde said. "That's great for a kid to get involved right away. He's been chomping at the bit."

That is exactly the type of environment in which Kunin has thrived in the past.

"I'm ready to get down there," Kunin said. "I'm excited to get down there and hopefully help them make the playoffs."

