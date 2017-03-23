Twins' Puerto Ricans rejoin camp

While Hector Santiago is slated to start Saturday on a back field, Eddie Rosario and Kennys Vargas are scheduled to go right back into the Twins lineup Friday at home against the Baltimore Orioles.

As for right-hander Jose Berrios, Twins manager Paul Molitor plans to meet with him Friday to discuss the status of his flagging bid for a spot in the starting rotation. It seemed telling that Molitor, facing yet another long bus ride on Thursday morning, didn't stay up to watch Berrios' five-out relief outing in an 8-0 loss to Team USA.

Informed that Berrios struck out Giancarlo Stanton, Jonathan Lucroy, Ian Kinsler and Christian Yelich on Wednesday night, Molitor smiled.

"He did, huh?" he said. "We're going to have to figure out what we're going to do with Jose."

Berrios, who made a five-inning start on March 12 against Italy, threw just 40 pitches under game conditions from that point, all of those coming in the WBC final. He was charged with three earned runs after he left the bases loaded for relievers J.C. Romero (the ex-Twin) and Hiram Burgos.

Berrios, 22, also walked Andrew McCutchen and plunked Eric Hosmer.

After leaving Twins camp on March 6 and flying west for the WBC, Berrios and the other members of Team Puerto Rico will be a welcome sight for Twins teammates and coaching staff. The problem will be getting Berrios stretched out enough to compete with Tyler Duffey and Adalberto Mejia, both of whom will start Saturday, for the final open rotation spot.

With Kyle Gibson starting Sunday at home and Phil Hughes slated to make his final Grapefruit League start on Monday against the Pirates in Bradenton, Berrios could be left to face minor-league hitters on a back field Monday.

Vargas, who went 1 for 13 (.077) before leaving spring camp, played sparingly at the WBC and remains a long shot to unseat ByungHo Park as the Twins' Opening Day designated hitter.

"It's been a long haul for those guys to be away," Molitor said. "They had a nice run. We'll get them back here in camp and try to piece it together as far as how we feel we're going to potentially use them."

Briefly

• Third baseman Ehire Adrianza went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI single to push his spring average to .323 after a slow start. He has been working with hitting coaches to better integrate his lower half in his swing.

• Park was having his surgically repaired right hand examined in the hallway after the game but Molitor said nothing had been brought to his attention.

• Setup man Ryan Pressly was hitting 97 mph with his fastball and 92 mph with his slider. He also flipped in a few curveballs at 83 mph to work out of trouble in a two-hit eighth.

• Rule 5 pick Justin Haley recorded eight outs without allowing a run, lowering his spring ERA to 6.08.

• Pitching prospects Nick Burdi and John Curtiss each recorded an out while throwing in the mid-90s.

• Former closer Tom "Flash" Gordon made the drive over from his home in Orlando to watch son Nick Gordon play three innings at shortstop and ground out in his only at-bat.

