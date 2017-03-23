After all, the Polars are the top seed, the defending state champs and averaged more than 100 points-per-game during their section tournament run.

No, what surprised the Warriors early was their own inability to hang onto the ball or make shots.

“There was a lid on the basket,” Red Lake senior guard Rob McClain Jr. said. “All those shots we usually make, we were missing.”

The Warriors struggled throughout the game and didn’t manage a field goal until midway into the first half.

The Polars, meanwhile, missed almost nothing in the first half and used that to cruise to a 93-46 victory over the Warriors.

“They play good defense, they made, what, 71 percent from the floor in the first half?” Red Lake head coach Roger White said. “They were just hitting everything, and we couldn’t make a bucket. We couldn't even make free throws. You can’t do that against Minneapolis North.”

The Warriors (25-5) had played the Polars (30-2) very close when the two teams met back in December. Red Lake hung with North for the entire game and lost just 78-70.

“Last time we played them we were right with them,” senior guard Jamie Cook said. “This time we couldn’t make a shot. They’re a very good and talented team. They put a lot of pressure on us and they came to play this time.”

Although Red Lake won the tip, the Warriors missed their first shot from the field. North missed its field goal on the other end but Tayler Johnson was fouled. He made both foul shots to make it 2-0 -- the game’s only lead change. Seconds later, Johnson stole the ball and took it in for a dunk to make it 4-0.

The Polars scored the next eight points before the Warriors managed one -- Robert Beaulieu III made the second of two free throws to make it 8-1, but right after making that foul shot, North’s Isaac Johnson answered with a big three to make it 11-1.

North kept scoring, going on a 16-2 run over the next four minutes. North’s scoring run was ruined only by a pair of foul shots by Kendall Whitefeather.

Meanwhile, the Warriors still hadn’t made a field goal.

“They couldn’t miss. They were on fire,” McClain said. “Our shots just didn’t want to fall, or free throws. We missed a lot of bunnies. Just easy things we usually make in the season we were messing up on the opportunity to score. I think if we had gotten those key points our defense might have picked up a bit more and our defense would have been right in it.”

The Warriors finally lifted the lid off the basket with 10:51 to go in the half, when Beaulieu sank one from inside the paint to make it 27-5.

Eventually, Red Lake started making shots, but never managed to get the deficit to fewer than 20 points. The Polars led 62-29 at halftime.

“One of the key things for us was to get off to a fast start,” North head coach Larry McKenzie said. “We’ve done that our last five games. We know if we get some quick early baskets, out defense can help get us some other baskets. That’s part of our gameplan.”

The Polars shot 61 percent from the field in the first half and 54 percent overall. Meanwhile, Red Lake was 17-for-63 overall and turned the ball over 23 times. The Polars had 23 points off those turnovers.

In the second half, the Warriors kicked things off with Whitefeather’s three from the corner and Cook’s layup following McClain’s steal, which made North’s lead an even 30 points, but Red Lake got no closer.

The game finished with a running clock.

McClain led the Warriors with 12 points while Cook added 9. The Polars were led by ODell Wilson’s 21 and Isaac Johnson’s 20.

The Warriors, who are making their fourth consecutive state tournament appearance this season, will get another game today. They’ll take on Northland Conference rivals Nevis in a consolation bracket game at 10 a.m. today at the Concordia-St. Paul gym.

“I’m excited that they have a consolation this year,” McClain said. “It wasn’t what we wanted to do, but we’re going to go out tomorrow and play our hearts out for consolation champs.”

If the Warriors win today’s consolation semifinal game, they’ll play for the consolation title on Saturday, March 25.

It will be the final chance for Red Lake’s nine seniors -- including McClain, Cook, Robert Beaulieu, Anthony Beaulieu, Brent Pemberton, Will Morrison, Doug Dudley, Donoavan Sather and Cole Spears -- to play together.

“I’m very blessed (to be able to go to state) all four years,” Cook said. “It’s an amazing feeling. All the fans come. When we go to state, we bring the whole reservation with us. And to be able to stay in a hotel and create bonds with our teammates. It’s a brotherhood.”

“I tell these guys that, to make it to the state tournament, it’s an honor,” White added. “Some players never make it down here. We’re very fortunate to come four times in a row and a couple of these guys have two or three section championships under their belt. … I’m really fortunate just to be the coach of the team.”

Minneapolis North 93, Red Lake 46

RL 29 17 -- 46

North 62 31 -- 93

Red Lake (46) -- J.Cook 9, McClain 12, R.Beaulieu 6, B.Cook 2, Whitefeather 7, Morrison 3, A.Beaulieu 6, Papasodora 1.

Minneapolis North (93) -- Sanders-Smith 14, El-Amin 2, T.Johnson 18, Wilson 21, I.Johnson 20, Sanford 5, T. Holloman 2, M.Holloman 7, Campbell 4.