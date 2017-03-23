Search
    Wild sign Wisconsin captain Kunin

    By Sports Xchange Today at 4:59 p.m.
    Luke Kunin poses for a photo after being selected as the number fifteen overall draft pick by the Minnesota Wild in the first round of the 2016 NHL Draft at the First Niagra Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

    The Minnesota Wild agreed to terms on Thursday with forward Luke Kunin on a three-year, entry-level contract starting with the 2017-18 season.

    Kunin will report to the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League on an Amateur Tryout Agreement for the remainder of this season.

    The 19-year-old Kunin totaled 38 points (22 goals, 16 assists) and 30 penalty minutes in 35 games during his sophomore season at the University of Wisconsin. The 6-foot, 197-pound Kunin served as the Badgers' first sophomore captain in 41 years.

    Kunin has represented Team USA at seven international tournaments, winning the championship six times and finishing second once.

