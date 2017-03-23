Wild sign Wisconsin captain Kunin

Kunin will report to the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League on an Amateur Tryout Agreement for the remainder of this season.

The 19-year-old Kunin totaled 38 points (22 goals, 16 assists) and 30 penalty minutes in 35 games during his sophomore season at the University of Wisconsin. The 6-foot, 197-pound Kunin served as the Badgers' first sophomore captain in 41 years.

Kunin has represented Team USA at seven international tournaments, winning the championship six times and finishing second once.